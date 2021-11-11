Alabama Basketball Aims to Start Season 2-0 for First Time Since 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's something that Alabama basketball hasn't done since the start of the 2018 season. It's also something that's highly dependent on a team's strength of schedule as well as their ability, and it's something that the Crimson Tide has not been able to do since coach Nate Oats came to Tuscaloosa.

That accomplishment? Starting the season 2-0.

Believe it or not, starting 2-0 has been something that has eluded Oats in each of his first two seasons coaching basketball at The Capstone. In 2019, Alabama lost its season opener to Penn 81-80, and then in 2020 win its opener against Jacksonville State 81-57 before losing to Stanford at the Maui Invitational, 82-64.

Oats and the Crimson Tide repeated its 2020 start with a whopping 93-64 win over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum. However, a solid South Dakota State now makes its way to Tuscaloosa and presents a solid offensive threat that has the potential to give Alabama some troubles.

The Jackrabbits return all five of the team's leading scorers from last season, a group that averaged 68.9 points per game. That's roughly 85 percent of South Dakota State's scoring from last season.

While the Crimson Tide will have a size advantage in the interior, the perimeter is where the Jackrabbits like to strike from. South Dakota State possesses three guards that are all solid long-range shooters in Noah Freidel, Baylor Scheierman and Alex Arians.

During his preview press conference on Thursday afternoon, Oats took time to analyze the importance of his Alabama squad locking down the perimeter against the Jackrabbits.

"You give them an open three, they're likely going to make it," Oats said. "We can't give them any open threes, we gotta keep 'em off the line but then that's easier said than done. They move the ball so well, they're a skilled team, they pass it — they got high-IQ guys that know how to get their teammates open.

"And if you're 100-percent concerned with guarding the three-point line these guys know how to play basketball. They're going to beat you, they're going to back cut you so you can't keep your defense too extended."

The game against South Dakota State will just be the second in a grueling non-conference schedule for Alabama. Should the Crimson Tide be able to stick it out and win over the Jackrabbits, the game will no doubt look excellent on Alabama's resume when March rolls around.

Limiting the number of threes that South Dakota State by guarding the perimeter alongside protecting the interior from drives will be key in an Alabama victory. The Jackrabbits might not be a familiar foe to Crimson Tide fans, but they certainly have the ability to win a close one inside Coleman Coliseum should the game not go Alabama's way.

"It's a priority not to give 'em threes," Oats said. "That's a way you get upset. This is a really good team. They're picked to win their league — they've won their league a bunch here lately – it's a tough game."

A 2-0 start to the season would certainly be a nice way to tip off 2021 for Oats and company. Given the quality of opponents that those two wins would be over in Louisiana Tech and South Dakota State, it could also be used as a metric to show just how much the program has grown over the last three seasons.