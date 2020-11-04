SI.com
Alabama Basketball Announces 2020-2021 Non-Conference Schedule

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of four home games, four neutral site contests and one true road match-up make up Alabama men’s basketball’s 2020-21 non-conference schedule, head coach Nate Oats announced on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide’s nine-game slate will open on Nov. 25 against Jacksonville State under the arched roof of Coleman Coliseum. It will be the only home game until Dec. 15 vs. Furman which opens a three-game homestand. Alabama will follow that contest when it plays host to nationally-ranked Houston on Dec. 19 before closing the home stretch on Dec. 22 vs. East Tennessee State.

Three of the Tide’s four neutral site contests will be played in Asheville, N.C., at the 2020 Maui Invitational on Nov. 30-Dec. 2. UA will also travel to Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 12.

The non-league slate will conclude on Jan. 30 when Alabama travels to face Oklahoma in Norman for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tide’s 18-game SEC slate, along with tip times and television designations, will be announced at a later time.

Alabama's Non-Conference Schedule for 2020-2021

Nov. 25 - vs. Jacksonville State 

Nov. 30 - vs Stanford (Asheville, N.C)

Dec. 1 - vs North Carolina/UNLV (Asheville, N.C)

Dec. 2 - TBD (Asheville, N.C)

Dec. 12 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15 - vs Furman 

Dec. 19 - vs Houston 

Dec. 22 - vs East Tennessee State 

Jan. 30 - at Oklahoma (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

