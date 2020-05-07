Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Announces Matchup Against Clemson Set for Dec. 12 in Atlanta

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

Atlanta could be a busy spot for Crimson Tide fans in the month of December.

On Dec. 12, the weekend following the SEC Football Championship, the University of Alabama basketball program is set to take on Clemson in an 8-team, Holiday Hoopsgiving event put on by the VII Group. 

The games will take place in State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

"We're excited about participating in this year's Holiday Hoopsgiving event," Oats said. "First, we will be able play the game in the home arena of the Atlanta Hawks and in front of our fans who may not otherwise have a chance to see us play in person. It also gives our program an opportunity to increase exposure on a national level. On top of everything else, we will face a quality ACC opponent in Clemson which will certainly strengthen our schedule and help build our resume. We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this event."

It will be a quadruple-header that Saturday featuring a list of other teams that includes Auburn, who will play Memphis, LSU, who will face South Florida, and Mississippi State, who will go up against Dayton. 

Ticket information and game times will be released at a later date. 

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Crimson Tide will also play host to Furman and Vermont in the 2020-2021 campaign, and also take a trip to New Haven, CT, to square off against the Yale Bulldogs. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 7, 2020-Robert Foster

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea On Why They're at Alabama: 'Our Passion Is Player Development'

Alabama football introduces its new sports performance directors to fans with an Instagram interview

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Legendary Quarterback Bart Starr

Quarterback Bart Starr’s Alabama career did not foretell his NFL career

J. Bank

Three Good Reasons Why Alabama Is The SEC Favorite And Should Return To The College Football Playoff

Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Odds: SEC and National Championship

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: No Alabama Wardrobe Is Complete Without Houndstooth

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

How Important are fans in the stands?

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: How important will having fans in the stands be moving forward, and what will it take for the NCAA Football video game to return?

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: So what's going on with Alabama's 2021 recruiting class?

After only securing three commitments through early May, should Crimson Tide fans be concerned?

Joey Blackwell

No. 1 Ranked 2022 Four-Star OT Tyler Booker Adds Alabama to Growing Offer Sheet

The top offensive tackle in the 2022 class use to dream of playing for the Crimson Tide as a kid and, now, he has the opportunity to make that a reality

Tyler Martin

Help Us Determine The Best Alabama Sports Illustrated Cover

BamaCentral is holding a reader tournament to decide which Sports Illustrated cover on the Crimson Tide is the best

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes, May 6, 2020: Hello

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh