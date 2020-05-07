Alabama Basketball Announces Matchup Against Clemson Set for Dec. 12 in Atlanta

Atlanta could be a busy spot for Crimson Tide fans in the month of December.

On Dec. 12, the weekend following the SEC Football Championship, the University of Alabama basketball program is set to take on Clemson in an 8-team, Holiday Hoopsgiving event put on by the VII Group.

The games will take place in State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

"We're excited about participating in this year's Holiday Hoopsgiving event," Oats said. "First, we will be able play the game in the home arena of the Atlanta Hawks and in front of our fans who may not otherwise have a chance to see us play in person. It also gives our program an opportunity to increase exposure on a national level. On top of everything else, we will face a quality ACC opponent in Clemson which will certainly strengthen our schedule and help build our resume. We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this event."

It will be a quadruple-header that Saturday featuring a list of other teams that includes Auburn, who will play Memphis, LSU, who will face South Florida, and Mississippi State, who will go up against Dayton.

Ticket information and game times will be released at a later date.

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Crimson Tide will also play host to Furman and Vermont in the 2020-2021 campaign, and also take a trip to New Haven, CT, to square off against the Yale Bulldogs.