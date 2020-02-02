Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

What Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman Said About Alabama Basketball

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Coming into Saturday's matchup between the University of Alabama men's basketball team and Arkansas, Razorback coach Eric Musselman knew the two guys his squad had to shut down in order to come out of Tuscaloosa with a victory. 

Crimson Tide guards Kira Lewis, Jr. and John Petty, Jr. 

The duo was averaging 32.5 points per game and shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range combined on the year, before the team's 82-78 loss.  

"We felt like, you know the last couple days of preparation, that those were the two guys we had to focus on," Musselman said. "We certainly gave something up. Jaden Shackelford had a phenomenal game, I am sure that was probably his career high, but we were not going to let those two guys (Lewis and Petty) hurt us. 

That was something we came into the game saying that those two guys are not going to beat us and if someone else beats us, we will live with it."

The Razorbacks ended up holding Lewis and Petty to only 20 points and 1-of-10 from beyond the arc combined. 

Out of the gate, the Crimson Tide jumped on the Razorbacks in the opening minutes, creating a 12-0 advantage that forced Musselman to use two timeouts before his team scored a single basket. 

The Coleman Coliseum crowd was fierce and the energy was buzzing throughout the contest, but Musselman notes that his team was not phased. 

"Obviously it was a good crowd, enthusiastic," Musselman said. "But I think playing at Indiana and winning there, I told the guys in one of the timeouts, 'Hey we are fine, we just have to get two or three stops, they are not going to shut us out.' I said a few other things that I will not repeat and I thought we weathered the storm. I think we are still a confident team even though we have not played great basketball over the last week or so. 

I still think we walked into the building, thinking we were going to win tonight."

Before the game, Alabama announced that junior forward Herb Jones had underwent wrist surgery on a fracture that he suffered in the team's previous game against LSU. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said after the game that is likely Jones will only miss you to three weeks of action. 

Musselman praised Jones' abilities on the court and noted that his presence could have changed things for the Crimson Tide. 

"He [Jones] is a guy that creates mismatch problems," Musselman said. "He can guard positions one through five. He is really athletic.I am sure that, defensively, he is a big part of their [Alabama] schemes. I think he is one of the best glue guys in the SEC."

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Arkansas In SEC Clash

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after tonight's game

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Arkansas Basketball 82, Alabama 78

BamaCentral's own Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's loss to the Razorbacks

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tide Felt Herbert Jones' Absence

The junior wing's defense was sorely missed in home loss to Arkansas

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball Loses Close One Against Arkansas, 82-78

A back-and-forth affair kept the Crimson Tide close, but it was too little too late for Alabama

Joey Blackwell

Herb Jones Out Indefinitely With Wrist Injury

The junior forward/guard had surgery on a fractured left wrist Saturday morning

Joey Blackwell

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

VestaviaBama

BamaCentral Earns Associated Press Sports Editors Status

BamaCentral joins the preeminent organization for daily sports journalism in the United States.

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Jan 31, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Gymnastics Defeats No. 6 LSU for First Win of Season

The Crimson Tide victory is the first time that it has defeated the Tigers in 11 meetings

Allie Wright