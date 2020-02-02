What Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman Said About Alabama Basketball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Coming into Saturday's matchup between the University of Alabama men's basketball team and Arkansas, Razorback coach Eric Musselman knew the two guys his squad had to shut down in order to come out of Tuscaloosa with a victory.

Crimson Tide guards Kira Lewis, Jr. and John Petty, Jr.

The duo was averaging 32.5 points per game and shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range combined on the year, before the team's 82-78 loss.

"We felt like, you know the last couple days of preparation, that those were the two guys we had to focus on," Musselman said. "We certainly gave something up. Jaden Shackelford had a phenomenal game, I am sure that was probably his career high, but we were not going to let those two guys (Lewis and Petty) hurt us.

That was something we came into the game saying that those two guys are not going to beat us and if someone else beats us, we will live with it."

The Razorbacks ended up holding Lewis and Petty to only 20 points and 1-of-10 from beyond the arc combined.

Out of the gate, the Crimson Tide jumped on the Razorbacks in the opening minutes, creating a 12-0 advantage that forced Musselman to use two timeouts before his team scored a single basket.

The Coleman Coliseum crowd was fierce and the energy was buzzing throughout the contest, but Musselman notes that his team was not phased.

"Obviously it was a good crowd, enthusiastic," Musselman said. "But I think playing at Indiana and winning there, I told the guys in one of the timeouts, 'Hey we are fine, we just have to get two or three stops, they are not going to shut us out.' I said a few other things that I will not repeat and I thought we weathered the storm. I think we are still a confident team even though we have not played great basketball over the last week or so.

I still think we walked into the building, thinking we were going to win tonight."

Before the game, Alabama announced that junior forward Herb Jones had underwent wrist surgery on a fracture that he suffered in the team's previous game against LSU. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said after the game that is likely Jones will only miss you to three weeks of action.

Musselman praised Jones' abilities on the court and noted that his presence could have changed things for the Crimson Tide.

"He [Jones] is a guy that creates mismatch problems," Musselman said. "He can guard positions one through five. He is really athletic.I am sure that, defensively, he is a big part of their [Alabama] schemes. I think he is one of the best glue guys in the SEC."