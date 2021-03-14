Alabama Basketball Back Dancing, Ties Program-Best Seeding in NCAA Tournament

The only question heading in the SEC Championship Game was whether Alabama would be a No. 1 or 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament

No. 1 or No. 2?

That was the question for the 2021 NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to decide in regards to the Alabama men's basketball team, especially after the Crimson Tide defeated LSU in the championship of the SEC Tournament.

Would the league champions, both regular season and tournament, earn an elite top seeding?

Alas, no.

The Crimson Tide (23-6 overall, 16-2 conference) was named the second seed or the East Regional on Selection Sunday and will open play this weekend in Indianapolis.

Alabama will open against Iona (12-5), coached by Rick Pitino, on Saturday. The winner will get the surviving team between Connecticut and Maryland.

Locations and times have yet to be announced.

"So we head out right after the selection show, drive up, get in there tonight, COVID test," Coach Nate Oats said. "You have to quarantine. I think you have to get two tests. I think we'll do one tonight, one tomorrow, quarantine tomorrow.

"Give them the day off. They'll be in their rooms. They'll have their iPads, laptops. We'll get all the video loaded up they can look at on their own."

Undefeated Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois were all locks for the No. 1 seedings, especially after the Illini won the Big Ten Tournament with an overtime victory over Ohio State.

The final spot came down to Alabama and top-seeded Michigan, which could potentially be settled on the court as both ended up in the East. The Wolverines could face LSU in the second round, as the Tigers were seeded eighth in the region.

Either way, Alabama was going to tie or set a program record. And instead of being on the bubble to make March Madness, which had seemingly become an annual thing for the Crimson Tide, the 2020-21 team made it hard on the committee to finalize the top seedings for the 68-team field.

"I guess if we want, we'd have a pretty good shot at getting a one seed," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the semifinal win against Tennessee. "Somebody told me there's maybe 25 teams in the past however many years that have won the regular season and the tournament in the Power 5 league. Then 20 out of the 25 got all one seeds.

"I would think we'd be in good company to get one if we won both. If we don't, we have no control over that."

Previously, the best Alabama had been seeded in the tournament was second, both in 1987, and 2002.

During the former it defeated North Carolina A&T 88-71, and New Orleans 101-76, before losing to Providence in the Sweet Sixteen 103-82. The Friars were coached by Pitino, and had a memorable guard named Billy Donovan. Providence subsequently beat top-seeded Georgetown to win the Southeast Regional and advance to the Final Four.

The 2002 team was upset by Kent State in the second round, 71-58.

Two years later, Mark Gottfried's team was seeded eighth, but knocked off No. 1-seeded Stanford in the second round, 70-67, and Syracuse 80-71, for the program's only appearance in the Elite Eight.

Alabama has made eight Sweet 16 appearances, mostly under Wimp Sanderson and C.M. Newton.

The Crimson Tide last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2018, as a No. 9 seed. It got back Virginia Teach in the first round, 86-83, but then lost to eventual national champion Villanova, 81-58.

"I'm just happy that we don't have to worry about watching the selection show, to be honest," Alabama senior wing Hebert Jones said. "My three years here we had to watch the selection show. Now that we won the SEC championship, I mean, we don't even have to watch.

"I really don't care what seeding we get. I'm glad we get to play in the tournament."

This will be updated

NCAA

This story will be updated, including with the full brackets