Crimson Tide Basketball Chops Down Lumberjacks, 78-68

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A solid night on defense and five double-digit offensive performances lead Alabama basketball to a 78-68 win over Stephen F. Austin Friday night in Coleman Coliseum.

The Lumberjacks upset No. 1 Duke 85-83 just 10 days ago, which brought a larger crowd than usual to Coleman Coliseum.

The night for both sides was a defensive slugfest. Both teams combined for 39 turnovers, with the Crimson Tide having one more at 20 on the night. Alabama also lost by one in the defensive rebounding game, registering 20 opposed to Stephen F. Austin's 21.

The first half started out slow for both offenses. Alabama turned the ball over in the first 10 seconds of the game, resulting in two points off of a layup by the Lumberjacks' Roti Ware.

After that initial turnover, the Crimson Tide reset. The remainder of the first half went back-and-forth, but one thing that emerged above all was the scrappy defensive play by Alabama. The defense forced the Lumberjacks to turn over the ball 10 times in the first half, resulting in 11 points off of those turnovers.

The defensive play gave Alabama the edge, and it entered the locker room up 32-31.

In the second half, the Crimson Tide finally found some offensive tempo. Alabama opened the half with a 15-2 run, finally putting some distance between itself and Stephen F. Austin.

The Crimson Tide earned 10 more points off of nine more turnovers. Eight blocks by Alabama, led by junior forward Galin Smith with three of his own, kept the momentum in its favor.

The Lumberjacks' attempt at a late surge was stifled, and the Crimson Tide left the stadium with the 78-68 victory.

For the Crimson Tide, five players had double-digit nights in points. Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford led the team with 17 points, followed by junior forward Alex Reese and sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr., with 15 points apiece. Junior guard John Petty, Jr., finished his night with 14 points and freshman forward Javian Davis closed his night with 11.

Stepen F. Austin had four double-digit players of their own, led by junior guard Cameron Johnson with 18.

With the win, Alabama moves to .500 at 4-4 on the season. Stephen F. Austin is handed just its second loss of the year and is now 7-2. Johnson also finished the night with six rebounds and went 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

Up next, Alabama travels to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions on Dec. 14. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT (Big Ten Network).

This story will be updated.

