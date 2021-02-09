Alabama Basketball Considered Among Favorites to Win National Title
No Duke. No North Carolina. No Kentucky. At least not near the top.
When it comes to the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the traditional favorites were nowhere to be found when the latest odds of winning the national title were released.
When SportsBetting.ag updated its college basketball national championship odds, Gonzaga and Baylor were listed first, but Alabama wasn't far behind.
While the Crimson Tide closes in on winning the SEC regular-season title, and top seeding in the upcoming league tournament, consider the following:
• Five SEC teams rank in the Top 30 of the NCAA’s Feb. 8 NET rankings. That is third-most in the nation.
•Five teams are receiving mention in the February 1 Associated Press Top 25 highlighted by Missouri (10th), Alabama (11th) and Tennessee (16th). Florida and Arkansas are receiving votes.
• Alabama’s 23 3-pointers made against LSU on Jan. 19 broke the SEC record of 22 that they had set last season and was tied by Auburn earlier this year.
Men’s NCAA National Championship
Gonzaga +250
Baylor +300
Michigan +1000
Villanova +1000
Illinois +1800
Alabama +2000
Iowa +2000
Texas +2000
Houston +2500
Ohio State +2500
Tennessee +2500
Texas Tech +2500
Virginia +2500
Wisconsin +2500
Creighton +3300
Florida State +3300
West Virginia +3300
Colorado +5000
Kansas +5000
Missouri +5000
North Carolina +5000
Oklahoma +5000
Oregon +5000
UCLA +5000
USC +5000
Connecticut +6600
Duke +6600
Florida +6600
Indiana +6600
Louisville +6600
Loyola Chicago +6600
LSU +6600
Purdue +6600
St. Louis +6600
Virginia Tech +6600
Xavier +6600
Arkansas +8000
Clemson +8000
Drake +8000
Michigan State +8000
Minnesota +8000
Rutgers +8000
San Diego State +8000
Stanford +8000
Boise State +10000
BYU +10000
Dayton +10000
Georgia Tech +10000
Kentucky +10000
Maryland +10000
Syracuse +10000
Mississippi State +15000
NC State +15000
Ole Miss +15000
Richmond +15000
SMU +15000