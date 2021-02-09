Alabama Basketball Considered Among Favorites to Win National Title

In the latest odds, the Crimson Tide is listed among the favorites to win the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

No Duke. No North Carolina. No Kentucky. At least not near the top.

When it comes to the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the traditional favorites were nowhere to be found when the latest odds of winning the national title were released.

When SportsBetting.ag updated its college basketball national championship odds, Gonzaga and Baylor were listed first, but Alabama wasn't far behind.

While the Crimson Tide closes in on winning the SEC regular-season title, and top seeding in the upcoming league tournament, consider the following:

• Five SEC teams rank in the Top 30 of the NCAA’s Feb. 8 NET rankings. That is third-most in the nation.

•Five teams are receiving mention in the February 1 Associated Press Top 25 highlighted by Missouri (10th), Alabama (11th) and Tennessee (16th). Florida and Arkansas are receiving votes.

• Alabama’s 23 3-pointers made against LSU on Jan. 19 broke the SEC record of 22 that they had set last season and was tied by Auburn earlier this year.

Men’s NCAA National Championship

Gonzaga +250

Baylor +300

Michigan +1000

Villanova +1000

Illinois +1800

Alabama +2000

Iowa +2000

Texas +2000

Houston +2500

Ohio State +2500

Tennessee +2500

Texas Tech +2500

Virginia +2500

Wisconsin +2500

Creighton +3300

Florida State +3300

West Virginia +3300

Colorado +5000

Kansas +5000

Missouri +5000

North Carolina +5000

Oklahoma +5000

Oregon +5000

UCLA +5000

USC +5000

Connecticut +6600

Duke +6600

Florida +6600

Indiana +6600

Louisville +6600

Loyola Chicago +6600

LSU +6600

Purdue +6600

St. Louis +6600

Virginia Tech +6600

Xavier +6600

Arkansas +8000

Clemson +8000

Drake +8000

Michigan State +8000

Minnesota +8000

Rutgers +8000

San Diego State +8000

Stanford +8000

Boise State +10000

BYU +10000

Dayton +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Kentucky +10000

Maryland +10000

Syracuse +10000

Mississippi State +15000

NC State +15000

Ole Miss +15000

Richmond +15000

SMU +15000