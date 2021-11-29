Alabama Basketball Drops to No. 16 in Latest AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide's opening-round loss to Iona at the ESPN Events Invitational caused the program to drop six spots.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball dropped to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 following its opening-round loss to Iona at the ESPN Events Invitational last week.

While the Crimson Tide ultimately finished the tournament with a 2-1 record after defeating both Drake and Miami, its loss to the Gaels on Thanksgiving Day ultimately came back to haunt it.

Around the rest of the SEC, Kentucky moved up one spot to No. 9 with its record of 5-1. Arkansas replaced Alabama at No. 10 after starting the season 6-0. Tennessee and Florida come in at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively.

Behind Alabama in the Top 25 is Auburn as the lowest-ranked SEC team, coming in this week at No. 21 after starting the season 5-1. LSU also received 93 votes this week, but was unable to crack the top 25 teams in the country.

It should also be noted that Iona received one vote.

Here is the full AP Top 25 with seven games behind the Crimson Tide:

AP Top 25 - Nov. 29, 2021

Ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes

1. Duke ACC 7-0 1,513 (51)

2. Purdue Big Ten 6-0 1,442 (9)

3. Gonzaga West Coast 6-1 1,428(1)

4. Baylor Big 12 7-0 1,324

5. UCLA Pac-12 6-1 1,253

6. Villanova Big East 4-2 1,147

7. Texas Big 12 4-1 1,115

8. Kansas Big 12 5-1 1,027

9. Kentucky SEC 5-1 1,002

10. Arkansas SEC 6-0 960

11. Arizona Pac-12 6-0 851

12. Brigham Young West Coast 6-0 791

13. Tennessee SEC 4-1 730

14. Florida SEC 6-0 681

15. Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 5-1 631

16. Alabama SEC 6-1 456

17. Connecticut Big East 6-1 437

18. Memphis American Athletic Conference (AAC) 5-1 435

19. Iowa State Big 12 6-0 403

20. Southern California Pac-12 6-0 380

21. Auburn SEC 5-1 325

22. Michigan State Big Ten 5-2 295

23. Wisconsin Big Ten 5-1 224

24. Michigan Big Ten 4-2 177

25. Seton Hall Big East 5-1 151

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll upon its release.