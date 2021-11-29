Alabama Basketball Drops to No. 16 in Latest AP Top 25
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball dropped to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 following its opening-round loss to Iona at the ESPN Events Invitational last week.
While the Crimson Tide ultimately finished the tournament with a 2-1 record after defeating both Drake and Miami, its loss to the Gaels on Thanksgiving Day ultimately came back to haunt it.
Around the rest of the SEC, Kentucky moved up one spot to No. 9 with its record of 5-1. Arkansas replaced Alabama at No. 10 after starting the season 6-0. Tennessee and Florida come in at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively.
Behind Alabama in the Top 25 is Auburn as the lowest-ranked SEC team, coming in this week at No. 21 after starting the season 5-1. LSU also received 93 votes this week, but was unable to crack the top 25 teams in the country.
It should also be noted that Iona received one vote.
Here is the full AP Top 25 with seven games behind the Crimson Tide:
AP Top 25 - Nov. 29, 2021
Ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes
1. Duke ACC 7-0 1,513 (51)
2. Purdue Big Ten 6-0 1,442 (9)
3. Gonzaga West Coast 6-1 1,428(1)
4. Baylor Big 12 7-0 1,324
5. UCLA Pac-12 6-1 1,253
6. Villanova Big East 4-2 1,147
7. Texas Big 12 4-1 1,115
8. Kansas Big 12 5-1 1,027
9. Kentucky SEC 5-1 1,002
10. Arkansas SEC 6-0 960
Read More
11. Arizona Pac-12 6-0 851
12. Brigham Young West Coast 6-0 791
13. Tennessee SEC 4-1 730
14. Florida SEC 6-0 681
15. Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 5-1 631
16. Alabama SEC 6-1 456
17. Connecticut Big East 6-1 437
18. Memphis American Athletic Conference (AAC) 5-1 435
19. Iowa State Big 12 6-0 403
20. Southern California Pac-12 6-0 380
21. Auburn SEC 5-1 325
22. Michigan State Big Ten 5-2 295
23. Wisconsin Big Ten 5-1 224
24. Michigan Big Ten 4-2 177
25. Seton Hall Big East 5-1 151
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.
This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll upon its release.