Alabama Basketball F Alex Tchikou Suspended for First Two Games of Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Redshirt-freshman forward Alex Tchikou has been suspended for Alabama basketball's first two games of the season, head coach Nate Oats announced on Monday afternoon.

Oats did not reveal the reasoning behind Tchikou's suspension, simply that he will not be available for the first two games and will be eligible to return on Nov. 16 against South Alabama.

"Alex Tchikou health-wise is coming along," Oats said during his press conference ahead of the Crimson Tide's season opener against Louisiana Tech. "He's actually not able to play in the first two games. He had a suspension that he's gotta serve in the first two games and that's all I'm gonna say about it.

"He'll be coming off that in Game 3 and still working to get himself back in shape. We'll see where he's at come Game 3."

Tchikou signed with Alabama ahead of the 2020 season but was unable to play after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in practice prior to the season opener. Originally from Paris, France, Tchikou was a highly-touted forward prospect playing away from his home country at Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Ariz.

Tchikou is an athletic forward with both size and length to be effective on both ends of the court. However, outside of practice, Tchikou has yet to take to the court in a Crimson Tide jersey. With Furman transfer Noah Gurley alongside Darius Miles and freshman center Charles Bediako, Alabama will be loaded with bigs that will be able to handle themselves throughout Tchikou's suspension.

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conference.