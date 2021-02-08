Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

After beating LSU at home then falling on the road at Missouri, the Crimson Tide slid one spot in this week's poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating LSU 78-60 on Wednesday night followed by a 68-65 loss at Missouri on Saturday, Alabama men's basketball fell one spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday morning.

The Crimson Tide was previously ranked 10th in the nation by the poll, but now sits at No. 11 in the latest poll.

Missouri, who was able to beat Alabama by a slim margin, moved from 18th all the way up to No. 10, surpassing the Crimson Tide much like Oklahoma did after its victory over Alabama last week. However, the Sooner fell to No. 12 this week after falling at Texas Tech last Monday.

As far as other SEC teams in the AP Top 25, Tennessee is the only other ranked team in the conference, coming in at No. 16 in this week's poll. Florida received 29 votes while Arkansas received three, but neither made the cut this week.

As of Monday morning, Alabama was still ranked No. 8 in the NET rankings system. The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll will be released later on in the day on Monday.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll:

AP Top 25 Poll - Week 12

(Rank, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (18-0) West Coast 1,567 (55)

2. Baylor (17-0) Big 12 1,520 (8)

3. Michigan (13-1) Big Ten 1,438

4. Ohio State (15-4) Big Ten 1,365

5. Villanova (12-2) Big East 1,281

6. Illinois (13-5) Big Ten 1,239

7. Texas Tech (14-5) Big 12 1,102

8. Houston (16-2) American Athletic 1,060

9. Virginia (13-3) Atlantic Coast 969

10. Missouri (13-3) Southeastern 966

11. Alabama (15-5) Southeastern 911

12. Oklahoma (12-5) Big 12 863

13. Texas (11-5) Big 12 841

14. West Virginia (13-5) Big 12 824

15. Iowa (13-6) Big Ten 757

16. Tennessee (13-4) Southeastern 690

17. Florida State (10-3) Atlantic Coast 514

18. Virginia Tech (14-4) Atlantic Coast 486

19. Creighton (14-5) Big East 465

20 USC (15-3) Pacific 12 411

21. Wisconsin (14-6) 19 Big Ten 358

22. Loyola Chicago (17-3) Missouri Valley 200

23. Oklahoma State (12-5) Big 12 181

24. Purdue (13-7) Big Ten 85

25. Rutgers (11-6) Big Ten 65

Others receiving votes:

Colorado 41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, Virginia Commonwealth 1, BYU 1

This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll upon its release.