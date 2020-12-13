Alabama Basketball Falters Late Against Clemson, 64-56

A dreadful shooting performance causes Alabama to fall to 3-2 and lose to Clemson, 64-56, inside State Farm Arena on Saturday night

In a game where the University of Alabama fought back from a second-half 12-point deficit, it couldn't find enough offense late to overcome Clemson, falling 64-56 on Saturday night during Holiday Hoopsgiving inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Entering this matchup, the Tigers (5-0) were sixth in the county in points allowed, only giving up 50.2 points a game, and its stifling defense showed against the Crimson Tide as it missed its first 12 three-point attempts.

Alabama went 3-of-22 from beyond-the-arc on the night.

"Very disappointing loss," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said postgame. "I didn't think our effort was good enough to win... "They’re a good team, though. I give them a lot of credit. They’re hard-playing, tough, physical. They’re probably the hardest-playing team we’ve played this year. They’re the sixth-ranked defensive team in the country. Shoot, it might go up after tonight because we weren’t very good on offense."

However, forward Jordan Bruner hit Alabama's first trey of the night with just over nine minutes remaining that ignited Alabama (3-2) to go on a 16-3 run to take a one-point lead, 55-54, with 6:10 on the clock.

Clemson struck back hard, closing the contest on a 10-1 run across the final six minutes to pull out the victory. The Crimson Tide missed 10-consecutive field goals and turned the ball over twice during that stretch.

As a whole, Alabama shot 30.4 percent from the field (17-of-56) and 13.6 percent from deep. It was the worst offensive output under Oats since the Missouri game to close the 2019-2020 campaign back in March.

The Tigers out-rebounded the Crimson Tide, 43-28, and out-scored the visitors from Tuscaloosa in second-chance points, 15-0.

"I think it's disgusting we couldn't get a single second-chance point," Oats said. "You look at the second-chance points, it’s 15-0. That was huge. We got out-rebounded by 15. I think rebounding is a huge effort stat, and we didn’t give enough effort to win. I thought defensively we were good enough to win, but there’s a lot of effort stuff. We did force a lot of turnovers.

“We had 21 turnovers. But shoot, we missed 39 shots. When you miss 39 shots, you’ve gotta come up with more than eight offensive boards. And as much as we like to live off the three, to only hit three out of 22 makes it a little harder to win."

Senior wing Herb Jones led Alabama in scoring with 17 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. It was his fourth game this year in double-figures and he also went 11-of-12 from the charity stripe.

The Crimson Tide's other lone double-digit scorer with senior guard John Petty Jr., who poured in 10 points and grabbed four boards.

For Clemson, nine of its 10 players who saw action, scored at least four points. Sophomore guard Al-Amir Dawes had a team-high 10 with four rebounds and three dimes.

Next up, Alabama will head back to the Capstone to face Furman on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. (CT), which will be broadcasted on SEC Network. It will be the first of four-consecutive games inside Coleman Coliseum.