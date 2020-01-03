TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball hits the road Saturday to open up SEC play against the Florida Gators, and the Crimson Tide isn't mincing words regarding the game's importance.

“This road game at Florida is huge,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Friday. “I think our guys know it. They’re up for it. Florida is a good team.”

Florida has a record of 8-4 on the season, and has racked up some pretty impressive statistics along the way. Graduate-student forward Kerry Blackshear, Jr., leading the Gators in both points and rebound per game with 14.2 and 8.4, respectively. Sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson is right behind him, averaging 13.3 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per outing.

“[Florida is a] very aggressive team,” Alabama junior guard John Petty, Jr., said. “They got a couple of shooters that know a lot. Blackshear been having a decent year so we’ve been focusing on him hard and basically just trying to keep him contained, keep him off the glass and focus on their strong points.”

While the Crimson Tide started off slow, it finished its non conference schedule on a roll, winning five out of its last six games. In its final three games, Alabama hit the 90-point mark in all three, finally showing a confident team that is ready to make an impact in the SEC.

Conference play in the SEC is no picnic, though, and Alabama is very well aware of this.

“Every game is going to be tough,” Oats said. “We had a pretty tough non conference. One of the best in the SEC, but it’s different. You know all the games count now, you’re trying to play for seeding in the SEC. We don’t really have a quality win. We had a really good non conference schedule but you know we didn’t have any bad teams but we don’t have a Florida win on the schedule so now we got a chance to get some quality wins and this first one’s great.”

Alabama has a tough start to conference play, starting with Saturday’s matchup against the Gators in Gainesville. The Crimson Tide then follow it up by hosting Mississippi State, then traveling to Lexington to face No. 17 Kentucky and then returning to host No. 8 Auburn.

“You know there’s three teams that have kinda probably separated themselves a little bit in the SEC in non conference play,” Oats said. “You know Florida, Kentucky and Auburn, obviously. We’re going to try to get some real quality top-25 type wins.”

The importance of the game at Florida has not been lost amongst the Crimson Tide coach, and neither has it been lost among the players.

After a slow start to his season, Petty has become a crucial element on the Alabama roster. Petty is currently just two points shy of team leader Kira Lewis, Jr., in points with 197, and is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game. Petty also leads the Crimson Tide from beyond the arc, with 42 threes made and a percentage of .512.

Petty understands how big this SEC opener against the Gators (5 p.m. CT on ESPN2) is for his team.

“This is a huge game,” Petty said. “For one this being our first SEC game of the season with a new coach—new team—so everybody’s going to be looking forward to see how we come out. Also we’ve been playing pretty good five out of the last six games so I feel like we’ve been attracting more fans. Everybody will want to watch how we gonna progress so it’s going to be a big game and all our players know that so we getting prepared and we ready to go.”

Alabama has a 7-5 record leaving non conference play. Despite the five losses, the Crimson Tide has been playing its best basketball of the season as of late. The confidence in players like Petty, Lewis, and freshman guard Jaden Shackelford has become apparent, and the players are starting to buy into Oats and his new blue-collar system of play.

That being said, making an impact early in the SEC isn’t going to be easy.

“It’s going to be tough,” Petty said. “Like I told my guys, it’s game time now. It’s a new season now so basically we just got to come in and play our best because every team we play again is going to come out and give us their best so it’s time to go.”