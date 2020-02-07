Alabama Basketball Ironically Focuses on ‘Dog Mentality’ Heading into Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — They call it the ‘dog mentality.’

That’s what freshmen guard Jaden Shackelford and forward Javian Davis referred to prior to Alabama basketball making a road trip to Athens, Ga., to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

“The dog mentality is something that we try to go by a lot,” Shackelford said. “Trying to go out there and play harder than anybody else so just going out there and making big plays and playing hard.”

The Crimson Tide is currently 3-5 on the road so far this season and has so far gone 1-3 in SEC road games.

That being said, Davis enjoys playing on the road because he said it enhances his dog mentality.

“For me, I like playing on the road,” Davis said. “I mean I love playing at home but I feel like on the road just brings more of a dog out of me. Just be aggressive for my team and just show the other fans there that I’m a good player, that I love it.

“For me as an individual I love it and for my teammates I love it, too.”

Alabama opened its SEC schedule on the road against Florida. At one point the Crimson Tide was ahead of the Gators by a margin of 21 points. Florida ended up making a huge comeback and sent the game into a double-overtime that saw the Gators come out on top 104-98.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said that blowing big leads such as the one at Florida won’t happen as often if his team simply focuses on having a strong, consistent mentality.

“We gotta get the same mentality,” Oats said. “Let’s make sure if we’re up 21 like we were at Florida, up 15 in the first half, up 12-zip, like, it doesn’t matter. You have to play every single play with max effort and locked into the defensive end and that’s probably what they’re talking about ‘dog mentality.’”

Alabama is currently on a three-game losing streak after impressing early in SEC play. Injuries to players such as junior wing Herbert Jones and sloppy ball handling have cost the Crimson Tide those three games along with poor shooting from the field.

Georgia is in a similar situation, with the Bulldogs have dropped seven of its last nine games. That being said, Georgia has performed well in their own stadium, having gone 10-2 in Stegeman Coliseum.

If Alabama wants to pick up a road win in Athens (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network), it all starts with taking the game one play at a time and not solely focusing on winning the game from the start.

“I’ve really been talking about winning plays versus losing plays,” Oats said. “I mean we gotta have — I think we’ve got some guys that really want to be winners. I mean we got guys that six in the morning we’ve got guys texting us. We’ve got guys that want to get this thing figured out. Like, badly. But you have to make the winning plays in the game. Like, wanting to win doesn’t always necessarily mean you’re going to win. If all you do is think about winning the game you end up losing.

“What you have to do is win plays through the course of the game and not losing plays so you may turn the ball over — just make a stop. You may miss a free throw or a layup — whatever — it’s just turn around and make the next best play you can so we’re trying to do that.”

The Crimson Tide took a huge hit to its NCAA Tournament chances on Tuesday night in a 69-68 loss in Coleman Coliseum to Tennessee.

If Alabama wants to keep any shot at the tournament alive, its going to have to start performing with that ‘dog mentality’ and pick up some big road wins. The Crimson Tide have the perfect opportunity in the next few weeks, with four of its next six games being on the road.

“Road wins are really big for us going into March so we gotta win those games,” Shackelford said.