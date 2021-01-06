Alabama Basketball Hammers Florida, 86-71

With a resounding win over the visiting Gators, the Crimson Tide moves to 3-0 in SEC play which is the best start since the 1986-1987 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There wasn't going to be a hangover for the University of Alabama basketball team after it's top-ten road win versus Tennessee last weekend.

On Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide carried over that momentum and thumped Florida, 86-71, moving Alabama to 3-0 in SEC play, which is the best start in league games since the 1986-1987 season when it won its first seven.

It was also the first time since Feb. 26 that the Crimson Tide beat the Gators at home. Previously, Alabama was on an eight-game losing skid to the visitors from Gainesville.

Five Alabama players finished in double figures starting with guards Jaden Shackelford and Keon Ellis and wing Herb Jones who all lead the way with 16 points each.

Forward James Rojas and guard John Petty Jr. added 15 and 12, respectively.

Both teams traded blows back and forth in the first half until Alabama was able to go on a 10-6 run in the waning stages of the first 20 minutes to take a 39-32 lead into intermission.

Out of the break, Florida went on a quick 7-0 run to tie it at 39, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to go a 22-6 run to keep the Gators at bay.

Alabama's lead extended to as many as 21 after a two-point basket from Rojas with just over a minute to go.

But that initial spurt to start the second half from the Crimson Tide would eventually propel it to the 15-point victory.

