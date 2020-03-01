Alabama Basketball Bounces Back, Holds Off South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half, Alabama basketball was able to jump ahead late and hold off South Carolina, 90-86.

Freshman forward Javian Davis had his game of the season, registering 20 points and nine rebounds. Davis also had his best night of the season from the free-throw line, going 11-for-15 from the charity stripe.

The legend of junior wing Herbert Jones continued to grow, as Jones registered 10 points and eight rebounds, including going 4-for-6 from the free-throw line. All of this while Jones continued to wear a cast on his left wrist.

Sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. led the Crimson Tide in points with 25, going 3-for-4 from beyond the three-point line.

Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford continued to impress with 18 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, Alabama goes to 16-13 and is 8-8 in the SEC. South Carolina drops to 17-12 overall and is 9-7 in the conference.

Up next, the Crimson Tide hosts its final game in Coleman Coliseum of the regular season on Tuesday night against Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

