Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Arkansas In SEC Clash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The University of Alabama men's basketball team is back inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday evening to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. This is the first of a two-game home stand with the second coming on Tuesday night against Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide (12-8, 4-3 SEC) is coming off of a 96-70 loss to No. 22 LSU on Wednesday, which snapped a four-game winning streak. While, the Razorbacks (15-5, 3-4 SEC) have lost three straight conference games.

Alabama will be without grad transfer guard Beetle Bolden again, who is dealing with an illness, and it was announced earlier today that junior forward Herb Jones underwent surgery on a fractured wrist and he will be out indefinitely.

At Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide's 1990 SEC Tournament championship team is being honored today.

Pregame

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.

Arkansas starters: Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe, Jimmy Whitt, Jr., Desi Sills, and Reggie Chaney.

The officials are Tony Greene, Jason Baker, and Josue Nieves.

First Half

Arkansas wins the tip and misses it first shot.

Reese gets Alabama on the board with a nice 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Davis is at the free-throw line and he makes both shots. 5-0 Alabama.

Another Razorbacks miss, and Shackelford nails a tough, contested three. Coleman is on fire after that one. Arkansas calls a 30-second timeout.

Davis gets an easy lay in and Alabama is up 10-0.

Petty hauls in the rebound and throws it up to Shackelford who lays it in for two. Alabama up 12-0 and rolling early. Another timeout is called for the Razorbacks.

Reese gets a huge block on Bailey, but the Crimson Tide end up turning the ball over.

Jaylen Forbes is the first substitute for Alabama, checking in for Davis.

Sills gets the Razorbacks on the board with a layup with 16:34 to go.

Jones scores one from the line and its a 3-0 Razorback run.

Shackelford gets the offensive board and scores on the put back, 14-3

Arkansas has now tied the game up at 18 after that 3-pointer by Jones. 9:34 to go.

Alabama is on a scoring drought of over three minutes of action. Momentum has shifted completely.

Davis scored the easy layup after the assist by Petty. Alabama back out in front, 20-18.

Petty gets a steal which leads to a Shackelford layup in transition. Quick 4-0 run.

At the under eight minute media timeout, Alabama leads 22-18. Shackelford leads all scorers with nine points. He is four of nine from the field. 7:54 left in the first half.

Out of the break, Sills buries a trey for the Hogs. The lead is back to one for Alabama.

Whitt gets a steal and Jones lays it up to give Arkansas the lead.

Shackelford answers with a layup of his own. Crimson Tide up, 24-23.

Whitt scores a layup in transition and Nate Oats calls a 30-second timeout with 5:47 on the clock.

Lewis commits a turnover, leading to another Arkansas basket in transition. Hogs up 27-24, its biggest lead so far.

After the foul by Forbes, Jones is at the line for a one-and-one. He makes the first and bricks the second.

Smith turns it over on the other end and Sills is fouled on his shot attempt. He scores two. Alabama trails, 30-24 with 4:23 left.

Alabama had missed its last nine 3-point attempts before that make by Reese. The Crimson Tide have pulled within three.

Reese picks up a steal and passes it Lewis who is fouled on the layup. He will go to the free-throw line after we return to action from the under-four minute media timeout.

Lewis makes both. Alabama now trails by only one, 30-29.

Petty fights for the offensive board and gets it. He scores a layup, then proceeds to get a steal. Alabama leads by one, 31-30.

Petty hits a 3-pointer from the corner and Alabama is up two, 34-32, with 1:24 remaining.

Jones makes one of two from the line for the Razorbacks.

Lewis is now at the free-throw line shooting two. He scores both. 36-33 Alabama.

Shackelford drives in the lane and throws up a tough shot and scores as he is fouled. He completes the and-one.

Jones responds with a 3-pointer and Alabama will head into the locker room with a 39-36 lead. Shackelford has 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field.

Alabama is also winning the rebounding battle, 22-15.

Halftime

Members of the 1989-1990 SEC Tournament championship team was honored during intermission. Coach Wimp Sanderson, Robert Horry, and James "Hollywood" Robinson are among those in the building.

Second Half