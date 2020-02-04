Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - The University of Alabama men's basketball team (12-9, 4-4 SEC) will complete a two-game home stand when it faces off against the Tennessee Volunteers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) at 6 p.m., CT, at Coleman Coliseum.

Both teams come into this matchup on losing streaks, with Alabama's at two and the Volunteers' at three, respectively. Both are also tied for sixth in the conference standings.

Alabama will be without junior forward Herb Jones again as he recovers from surgery on a fractured wrist. Grad transfer guard Beetle Bolden (illness) is expected to get limited minutes of action, according to coach Nate Oats.

Currently, the Crimson Tide is a five-point favorite and the over/under is set for 147, according to BetOnline.ag.

Follow along here for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest.

Pregame

Junior wing Herbert Jones was out on the court with the team during warm-ups with his left wrist in a cast and his arm in a sling. Jones will be out for at least three weeks after undergoing surgery on Saturday morning to fix a fracture in that left wrist.

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, Aex Reese, Javian Davis.

Tennessee starters: Yves Pons, Uros Plavsic, Santiago Vescovi, Jordan Bowden, and John Fulkerson.

First Half