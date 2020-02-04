Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Tennessee
Tyler Martin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - The University of Alabama men's basketball team (12-9, 4-4 SEC) will complete a two-game home stand when it faces off against the Tennessee Volunteers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) at 6 p.m., CT, at Coleman Coliseum.
Both teams come into this matchup on losing streaks, with Alabama's at two and the Volunteers' at three, respectively. Both are also tied for sixth in the conference standings.
Alabama will be without junior forward Herb Jones again as he recovers from surgery on a fractured wrist. Grad transfer guard Beetle Bolden (illness) is expected to get limited minutes of action, according to coach Nate Oats.
Currently, the Crimson Tide is a five-point favorite and the over/under is set for 147, according to BetOnline.ag.
Follow along here for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest.
Pregame
- Junior wing Herbert Jones was out on the court with the team during warm-ups with his left wrist in a cast and his arm in a sling. Jones will be out for at least three weeks after undergoing surgery on Saturday morning to fix a fracture in that left wrist.
- Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, Aex Reese, Javian Davis.
- Tennessee starters: Yves Pons, Uros Plavsic, Santiago Vescovi, Jordan Bowden, and John Fulkerson.
First Half
- Alabama wins the tip and the first possession results in a turnover.
- Davis scores the layup for Alabama after the nice assist from Shackelford.
- Vescovi answers with a 3-pointer. Volunteers up one.
- Davis is shaken up after a play underneath the basket, holding his knee. He walks off gingerly and is replaced by Galin Smith. More info to come on the injury situation with Davis.
- Lewis coverts a layup to give the Crimson Tide the lead, 4-3.
- Petty grabs the offensive board after the miss from Reese and fires it over to Shackelford, who buries a trey. 7-3 Alabama.
- Fulkerson scores a quick layup and we have reached the first media timeout of the game. Alabama leads, 7-5, with 15:43 to go.
- The Crimson Tide has four turnovers in the first four minutes of action.
- Beetle Bolden has checked in for Shackelford after the timeout.
- Pember scores a layup to tie the game up after getting the offensive board.
- Alabama retakes the lead after a transition basket from Lewis, 9-7.
- The Volunteers head to the free-throw line for the first time and Pons misses both.
- Petty gets to the line for Alabama and can only convert one of two.
- After the travel by Lewis, Davis has checked back in for Smith. He appears ok after limping earlier.
- The Volunteers have tied it up after an and-one by Pons. 10-10 with 13:05 on the clock.
- Forbes breaks the tie rather quickly with a 3-pointer from the corner.
- Bolden gets in on the action and hits a 3-pointer from the opposite corner. Crimson Tide up 16-10 at the under-12 minute media timeout.
- Out of the break, Lewis drives to the basket and hits a floater to extend the lead to eight. Pons is called for an offensive foul on the next possession for the Volunteers. Alabama in control right now.
- Davis fights for the offensive board and steals it from Fulkerson, then proceeds to score a layup. Biggest lead of the game for Alabama, 20-10.
- Tennessee stops the 10-0 Crimson Tide run with a layup from Plavsic.
- Shackelford bangs home another 3-pointer to make it 23-12.
- Davis with an aggressive play under the basket to score. 12-point lead for the Crimson Tide, 25-12, with 8:32 to go. Rick Barnes calls a timeout.
- Fulkerson scores a basket, then Smith gets called for an illegal screen on the other end. Alabama is able to force a Volunteer turnover, though.
- Plavsic fouls Petty and there is a break in the action for the under-eight minute media timeout. Alabama leads 25-14 with 7:28 remaining.
- Alabama turns it over for the eight time out of the break, but Bolden forces a charge from Johnson on the other end.
- Petty hits his first 3-pointer of the night, a long one from the top of the key. Alabama up by 14. The Crimson Tide has made all three of its last field goal attempts.
- Back-to-back fouls by Lewis and Bolden puts Tennessee in the bonus. Bowden makes both shots.
- Reese has scored the last five points for the Crimson Tide.
- Make it eight. Reese hits 3-pointer in the corner with a hand in his face and Alabama leads 36-21.
- At the under-4 minute media timeout, Alabama owns a 36-23 advantage with 2:40 left in the half.