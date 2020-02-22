Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Travels to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team (14-12, 6-7 SEC) will look to rebound after a disappointing loss to Texas A & M on Wednesday night when it travels to Oxford, Miss., to face the Ole Miss Rebels (13-13, 4-9 SEC).

This will be the first of two straight games in the Magnolia State for the Crimson Tide with the next one coming on Tuesday night in Starkville against Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide needs to pick up as many wins as it can entering the final five games of the regular season if it wants to have a chance at the NCAA tournament. ESPN's bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Alabama as one of the teams in his "Next Four Out."

According to BetOnline.Ag, Ole Miss is currently a 2.5 point favorite and the over/under is set for 153.5.

Tipoff inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss is scheduled for 7:30 p.m and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

Follow along on BamaCentral for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest.

Pregame