Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Travels to Ole Miss

Tyler Martin

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team (14-12, 6-7 SEC) will look to rebound after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night when it travels to Oxford, Miss., to face the Ole Miss Rebels (13-13, 4-9 SEC).

This will be the first of two straight games in the Magnolia State for the Crimson Tide with the next one coming on Tuesday night in Starkville against Mississippi State. 

The Crimson Tide needs to pick up as many wins as it can entering the final five games of the regular season if it wants to have a chance at the NCAA tournament. ESPN's bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Alabama as one of the teams in his "Next Four Out."

According to BetOnline.Ag, Ole Miss is currently a 2.5 point favorite and the over/under is set for 153.5. 

Tipoff inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss is scheduled for 7:30 p.m and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. 

Follow along on BamaCentral for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest. 

Pregame

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Uga314

Alabama Softball Tops Louisville for Third Bama Bash Victory

The Crimson Tide ended the game early with a run-rule finish over the Cardinals

Allie Wright

Four-star DB Andrew Mukuba Shares Thoughts on Alabama Offer: "I Could Not Believe It"

Newly offered Longhorn State defensive back shares thoughts on Alabama and teammate Latrell McCutchin, who is a Crimson Tide pledge

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Feb. 21, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Rkey88

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Montana Fouts Dominates in Alabama Softball's Shutout of Penn State

Fouts only allowed two hits while pitching all seven innings on Friday night

Allie Wright

Alabama Gymnastics Takes High-Scoring Loss at No. 2 Florida

Crimson Tide can't keep up with host Gators, who dominate on their best event, balance beam

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Takes Both Games in UNLV Doubleheader

A dominating 8-0 victory followed by a 5-4 comeback for the Crimson Tide keep Alabama undefeated at 5-0 on the season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Kicks off Easton Bama Bash with a Win Over Wichita State, 13-2

Alabama started the tournament strong by knocking out a win over five innings

Allie Wright

Recruiting Corner: Josh Primo Reclassifies and Two Key Visitors for Alabama's Junior Day on Mar. 7

News and updates from the recruiting trail surrounding Alabama football and basketball

Tyler Martin