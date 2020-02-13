Alabama Basketball Suffers Heartbreaking 95-91 OT Loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. - The University of Alabama men's basketball (13-11, 5-6 SEC) team fell in overtime, 95-91, to the Auburn Tigers (22-2, 9-2 SEC) on Wednesday night inside Auburn Arena.

Crimson Tide sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. notched the school's second triple-double with 10 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds. It was the first time a Crimson Tide player completed that feat since 1996.

Jaden Shackelford finished with a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds. The sophomore guard made seven 3-pointers.

As a team, Alabama attempted 59 3-pointers, a SEC record, and made 22 of them, another SEC and school record.

The Tigers were led by freshman guard Isaac Okoro, who dropped 19 points and grabbed nine boards before he went down with an apparent hamstring injury. Senior center Austin Wiley added 18 points and 17 rebounds.

This story will be updated.