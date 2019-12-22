HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Alabama men’s basketball was down by six points with 5:02 left in the first half when Nate Oats called a 30-second timeout.

It turned out to be the turning point of the game.

Coming out of the timeout, the Crimson Tide proceeded to go on a 20-6 run that included a barrage of four 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to close the opening half. The stretch ultimately propelled Alabama to a 92-72 victory over Belmont in the Rocket City Classic on Saturday afternoon.

“Quality win,” Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said.

It was a homecoming celebration for two Crimson Tide guards, junior John Petty, Jr and sophomore Kira Lewis, Jr., who played prep basketball in the area at Mae Jemison High School and Hazel Green, respectively.

They combined for 29 points and five 3-pointers in front of an announced crowd of 5,712.

“It was great to come up here and that these two guy had good games," Oats added. "Belmont is one of the better teams in the country.”

Petty, who hit four shots from behind the arc, finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. It was his third double-double in five games and second straight.

“John is on fire right now,” Oats said.

Meanwhile, Lewis’ stat-line almost reached a triple-double with 15 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. More importantly, he had a season-low in turnovers with only one.

“I did not want him to put a lot of pressure on [Lewis] coming back home and playing in Huntsville,” Oats said. “When your point guard only has one turnover and eight assists, then that ratio as a team is going to be pretty good. It is great for [Lewis].”

Coming out of the halftime break, the Crimson Tide went on another 20-6 run to go up by 22 points, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Bruins.

Junior forward Alex Reese had 13 points, which all came in the second half.

“Alex is one of those guys that once he sees it go through the net once, he can really get hot,” Oats said. “His 13 points in the second half were huge for us. He only played 16 minutes and he had 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists. It was a pretty efficient night for him.”

It was a balanced scoring effort from the Crimson Tide as six players reached double figures. Along with Petty, Lewis, and Reese, freshman guard Jaden Shackelford had a game-high 16 points, redshirt freshman forward Javian Davis piled up 12, and junior forward Herbert Jones had 15.

Defensively, the Crimson Tide held the Bruins to only shooting 23 percent from beyond the arc and forced 12 turnovers.

Coming into the game, the Bruins ranked sixth nationally in 3-pointers made per game at 10.8. The visitors from Nashville had just seven.

The Crimson Tide also won the all-important rebounding battle, 44-37.

“I want to play fast," Oats said. "I have been preaching since the first day of fall practice that the best way to play fast is to get your defense great. When you get your defense great then you are playing off of steals and rebounds on offense and we want to get in transition."

The Crimson Tide has won four of its last five games and are above .500 for the first time this season at 6-5. .

"We are starting to get fully healthy for the first time," Oats said. "This is the healthiest [Jones] has looked. Him getting healthy, Reese getting healthy, and Beetle getting healthy helps a lot. The one game we lost over the last five games was on the road to a top-25 team, but we are still feeling pretty good about ourselves.

"It is coming. Everyone sees we are getting better. Guys are getting comfortable. Getting a win over a team like Belmont by 20 points is really going to help us."