This week's featured guest on the All Things Bama Podcast is University of Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff.

Host Tyler Martin and Ratliff recap the Crimson Tide's previous outing against Tennessee, preview the upcoming game against Georgia, and discuss the current state of SEC basketball.

Ratliff is the current president of the Crimson Tide's student section, "Crimson Chaos." He also shares his thoughts on how Coleman Coliseum is turning into one of the most electric atmospheres in the nation.

All Things Bama is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor.

