All Things Bama Podcast: Talking Crimson Tide Hoops with Superfan Luke Ratliff

Tyler Martin

This week's featured guest on the All Things Bama Podcast is University of Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff. 

Host Tyler Martin and Ratliff recap the Crimson Tide's previous outing against Tennessee, preview the upcoming game against Georgia, and discuss the current state of SEC basketball. 

Ratliff is the current president of the Crimson Tide's student section, "Crimson Chaos." He also shares his thoughts on how Coleman Coliseum is turning into one of the most electric atmospheres in the nation. 

All Things Bama is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. 

Former guests of the show include guests like Crimson Tide broadcaster Eli Gold, former UA coach Wimp Sanderson, and former football players Barrett Jones and Cory Reamer. 

Just A Minute: Has the Early Period Ruined National Signing Day?

National Signing Day used to feel like a college football holiday. This year it felt like anything but

Christopher Walsh

CrimsonTikes

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 4

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Jsanders174

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Alabama Women’s Basketball falls to No. 15/15 Kentucky 66-62

The Crimson Tide was led by junior Jasmine Walker with 17 points

Allie Wright

Nick Saban on Social Media? Don't Hold Your Breath

Alabama coach says he feels sorry for people who have their heads in their phones

Christopher Walsh

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Fills Key Positions of Needs in Newest Signing Class

While it did not finish as the highest ranked class, Alabama's signing class of 2020 still has a plethora of playmakers

Tyler Martin

Alabama Baseball Picked for Last in West; Tyler Gentry Second-Team All-SEC

Gentry was also selected to be a third team All-American by the NCBWA

Tyler Martin

Alabama Announces Addition of Freddie Roach to Coaching Staff

Former defensive line coach Brian Baker hired by Indianapolis Colts

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball to Appear 16-Plus Times on National TV in 2020

Crimson Tide will have 12 SEC games broadcasted along with non-conference games against Washington, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Team USA

UA_Athletics

Alabama Women's Basketball 1981-82

This was the first season for new coach Ken Weeks.

J. Bank