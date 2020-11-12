Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 25 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Tyler Martin
The University of Alabama men's basketball team will be ranked when it tips off its season Nov. 25 inside Coleman Coliseum against Jacksonville State.
On Thursday morning, the USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll was released and the Crimson Tide found itself at No. 25.
Earlier this week, Alabama received 50 votes but not enough to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Coach Nate Oats' squad comes in at No. 29 in those rankings.
Other SEC teams in the Coaches Poll include Kentucky at No. 9 and Tennessee at No. 14. The Crimson Tide will also face No. 18 Houston on Dec. 19 in Tuscaloosa.
Later this month when the Maui Invitational begins, Alabama could also face No. 16 North Carolina or No.22 Texas.
It will be the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign that the Crimson Tide has been ranked to start the season.
USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Baylor (12)
2. Gonzaga (10)
3. Villanova (8)
4. Virginia
5. Kansas
6. Iowa (1)
7. Wisconsin
8. Duke (1)
9. Kentucky
10. Illinois
11. Creighton
12. Michigan State
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Arizona State
18. Houston
19. Florida State
20. Oregon
21. UCLA
22. Texas
23. Rutgers
24. Ohio State
25. Alabama