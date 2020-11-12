Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 25 in Preseason Coaches Poll

The University of Alabama men's basketball team will be ranked when it tips off its season Nov. 25 inside Coleman Coliseum against Jacksonville State.

On Thursday morning, the USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll was released and the Crimson Tide found itself at No. 25.

Earlier this week, Alabama received 50 votes but not enough to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Coach Nate Oats' squad comes in at No. 29 in those rankings.

Other SEC teams in the Coaches Poll include Kentucky at No. 9 and Tennessee at No. 14. The Crimson Tide will also face No. 18 Houston on Dec. 19 in Tuscaloosa.

Later this month when the Maui Invitational begins, Alabama could also face No. 16 North Carolina or No.22 Texas.

It will be the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign that the Crimson Tide has been ranked to start the season.

USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Baylor (12)

2. Gonzaga (10)

3. Villanova (8)

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Iowa (1)

7. Wisconsin

8. Duke (1)

9. Kentucky

10. Illinois

11. Creighton

12. Michigan State

13. Texas Tech

14. Tennessee

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Arizona State

18. Houston

19. Florida State

20. Oregon

21. UCLA

22. Texas

23. Rutgers

24. Ohio State

25. Alabama