Alabama Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

In addition to its 18-game SEC slate, the Crimson Tide will take on the likes of Gonzaga, Michigan State, Houston, Oklahoma and Memphis in the non-conference portion
The Alabama men's basketball team released their full schedule, which includes 13 nonconference games to complement their 18 games against SEC opponents.

The Tide open the season in Tuscaloosa with back-to-back home games against Longwood and Liberty University on Nov. 7 and 11. Alabama then head to Mobile to take on South Alabama on Nov. 15, followed by another home game against Jacksonville State.

During Thanksgiving, Alabama heads to Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tide are guaranteed three games, starting with the Big Ten's Michigan State Spartans. 

Alabama will return from Portland to take on South Dakota State, then have a week until they battle the University of Houston in Texas. The Tide will then play three game in seven days in the middle of the December, first taking on Memphis on Dec. 13, Gonzaga in Birmingham on the 17, then Mo Williams returns to Tuscaloosa as the head coach of Jackson State University on the 20.

The Crimson Tide will play eight consecutive SEC opponents before playing their final nonconference opponent in Oklahoma for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. That game will take place in Norman, Oklahoma.

Several of the nonconference opponents made last year's NCAA tournament: Houston, as a fifth seed, won its opening round matchup against UAB; Michigan State defeated Davidson; Jacksonville State lost to Auburn in the Round of 64; and Gonzaga made it to the Sweet 16 as a one-seed.

The Crimson Tide made the NCAA tournament last season as a six-seed with a 19-13 record, but lost in the opening round against Notre Dame.

