Alabama Basketball Remains No. 14 in Latest AP Top 25

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After starting the season 2-0, Alabama men's basketball remains No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Crimson Tide is the second-highest Southeastern Conference team in the poll, with only the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats being ranked higher.

Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas and Tennessee are ranked Nos. 16 and 17, respectively, while Auburn is ranked No. 21. Florida is the last SEC team ranked in the Top 25, coming in at No. 24.

Mississippi State and LSU both received votes this week, but neither garnered enough to make it into this week's rankings.

Here is the full AP Top 25 following one week of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - Nov. 15, 2021

(Ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga West Coast 2-0 1,517 (55)

2. UCLA Pac-12 2-0 1,450 (6)

3. Kansas Big 12 2-0 1,400

4. Michigan Big Ten 2-0 1,252

5. Villanova Big East 1-1 1,232

6. Purdue Big Ten 2-0 1,223

7. Duke ACC 3-0 1,143

8. Texas Big 12 1-1 1,058

9. Baylor Big 12 1-0 1,010

10. Illinois Big Ten 2-0 920

11. Memphis American Athletic Conference (AAC) 2-0 886

12. Oregon Pac-12 2-0 802

13. Kentucky SEC 1-1 773

14. Alabama SEC 2-0 743

15. Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 2-0 655

16. Arkansas SEC 2-0 646

17. Tennessee SEC 2-0 575

18. North Carolina ACC 2-0 506

19. Ohio State Big Ten 2-0 438

20. Maryland Big Ten 3-0 306

21. Auburn SEC 2-0 286

22. St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 2-0 280

23. Connecticut Big East 2-0 236

24. Florida SEC 2-0 141

25. Southern California Pac-12 2-0 63

Others Receiving Votes:

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John's 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.