Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts Richmond

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama men's basketball returns to Coleman Coliseum to take on the Richmond Spiders after a three-game road trip. 

The Crimson Tide (6-5) is winners of four of their last five and coming off of a 92-72 victory over Belmont. While, the Spiders (10-2) have won five of their last six and are coming off of a 73-58 loss to Radford. 

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network. 

Pregame

  • Crimson Tide starters: G Kira Lewis, Jr., G John Petty, Jr., F Herb Jones, F Alex Reese, and F Javian Davis. 
  • Richmond starters: G Jacob Gilyard, G Blake Francis, G Nick Sherod, F Nathan Cayo, F Grant Golden 

First Half 

  • Davis wins the tip for the Crimson Tide.
  • Lewis is at the free-throw line and he sinks one of two to start the game.
  • Cayo gets a dunk to put the Spiders on the board.  
  • Richmond has opened the game on a 8-3 run. 
  • Jaden Shackelford and Galin Smith are the first substitutes for the Crimson Tide. 
  • At the first media timeout, Richmond leads 10-5. 
  • Shackelford nails a three-pointer out of the timeout. He hits another on the next possession. Alabama has the lead, 11-10. 
  • Beetle Bolden has entered the game. 
  • Shackelford bangs home another three from the corner and the Crimson Tide has its largest lead of the game at six. 16-10 with 13:48 to go. Richmond calls a timeout. 
  • Jaylen Forbes has checked in. 
  • At the under 12 minute timeout, Alabama leads 18-13. 
