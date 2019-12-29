Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts Richmond
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama men's basketball returns to Coleman Coliseum to take on the Richmond Spiders after a three-game road trip.
The Crimson Tide (6-5) is winners of four of their last five and coming off of a 92-72 victory over Belmont. While, the Spiders (10-2) have won five of their last six and are coming off of a 73-58 loss to Radford.
Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Pregame
- Crimson Tide starters: G Kira Lewis, Jr., G John Petty, Jr., F Herb Jones, F Alex Reese, and F Javian Davis.
- Richmond starters: G Jacob Gilyard, G Blake Francis, G Nick Sherod, F Nathan Cayo, F Grant Golden
First Half
- Davis wins the tip for the Crimson Tide.
- Lewis is at the free-throw line and he sinks one of two to start the game.
- Cayo gets a dunk to put the Spiders on the board.
- Richmond has opened the game on a 8-3 run.
- Jaden Shackelford and Galin Smith are the first substitutes for the Crimson Tide.
- At the first media timeout, Richmond leads 10-5.
- Shackelford nails a three-pointer out of the timeout. He hits another on the next possession. Alabama has the lead, 11-10.
- Beetle Bolden has entered the game.
- Shackelford bangs home another three from the corner and the Crimson Tide has its largest lead of the game at six. 16-10 with 13:48 to go. Richmond calls a timeout.
- Jaylen Forbes has checked in.
- At the under 12 minute timeout, Alabama leads 18-13.