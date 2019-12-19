Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball vs Samford in the Chick-fil-a Birmingham Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Alabama men's basketball will take on the Samford Bulldogs inside of Legacy Area at the BJCC at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

This the first of two consecutive games that the Crimson Tide will play outside of Tuscaloosa, but in the state of Alabama. The second one is on Saturday against Belmont in Huntsville.

Alabama enters this game coming off of a 73-71 road loss against Penn State, while Samford is also coming off of a 94-73 loss against Hawaii.

Follow along here for updates before, during, and after the game.

Pregame

The starters for the Crimson Tide is as follows: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Herb Jones, Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.

Samford's starters are Brandon Austin, Jalen Dupree, Deandre Thomas, Josh Sharkey, and Robert Allen.

First Half

Alabama wins the tip and Petty hits a three-pointer for the Crimson Tide's first points of the game.

The Crimson Tide has started the game on a 13-0 run. Samford will call a 30-second timeout.

After a Samford basket, the Crimson Tide are clicking on both ends of the court. Alabama has made seven of their first eight field goals and Samford has turned the ball over three times.

At the first media timeout, Alabama holds a 22-5 advantage.

Petty is off to a hot start. The Huntsville native has 14 points and hit four three-pointers in the first five minutes of action.

The first subs for the Crimson Tide are Beetle Bolden, Jaylen Forbes, and Galin Smith.

Petty reenters the game and nails his fifth three-point basket of the game. He has 17 points and the Crimson Tide lead 29-11 at the under 12 minutes media timeout.

Petty continues to lead the offensive charge as his sixth three-pointer rattles in from the wing. He has 20 and counting... Crimson Tide up 32-15 with eight minutes remaining.

Reese is getting hot, too. He just nailed his third three-pointer. On the next possession Jones threw down a slam dunk on the alley-oop from Lewis.

Alabama is shooting 13-23 from the field and 9-16 from beyond the arc, which is good for 57 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Lewis just banged home a trey of his own. The Crimson Tide lead 47-24 with 3:55 left in the first half.

Samford finished the half on a 13-10 run to close the Crimson Tide lead to 20. Alabama owns a 57-37 advantage heading into the break.

Petty is the game's leading scorer with 23 points. Reese has 14 points in 12 minutes of action.

Second Half