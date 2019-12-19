Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball vs Samford in the Chick-fil-a Birmingham Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Alabama men's basketball will take on the Samford Bulldogs inside of Legacy Area at the BJCC at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
This the first of two consecutive games that the Crimson Tide will play outside of Tuscaloosa, but in the state of Alabama. The second one is on Saturday against Belmont in Huntsville.
Alabama enters this game coming off of a 73-71 road loss against Penn State, while Samford is also coming off of a 94-73 loss against Hawaii.
Follow along here for updates before, during, and after the game.
Pregame
The starters for the Crimson Tide is as follows: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Herb Jones, Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.
Samford's starters are Brandon Austin, Jalen Dupree, Deandre Thomas, Josh Sharkey, and Robert Allen.
First Half
- Alabama wins the tip and Petty hits a three-pointer for the Crimson Tide's first points of the game.
- The Crimson Tide has started the game on a 13-0 run. Samford will call a 30-second timeout.
- After a Samford basket, the Crimson Tide are clicking on both ends of the court. Alabama has made seven of their first eight field goals and Samford has turned the ball over three times.
- At the first media timeout, Alabama holds a 22-5 advantage.
- Petty is off to a hot start. The Huntsville native has 14 points and hit four three-pointers in the first five minutes of action.
- The first subs for the Crimson Tide are Beetle Bolden, Jaylen Forbes, and Galin Smith.
- Petty reenters the game and nails his fifth three-point basket of the game. He has 17 points and the Crimson Tide lead 29-11 at the under 12 minutes media timeout.
- Petty continues to lead the offensive charge as his sixth three-pointer rattles in from the wing. He has 20 and counting... Crimson Tide up 32-15 with eight minutes remaining.
- Reese is getting hot, too. He just nailed his third three-pointer. On the next possession Jones threw down a slam dunk on the alley-oop from Lewis.
- Alabama is shooting 13-23 from the field and 9-16 from beyond the arc, which is good for 57 percent and 60 percent, respectively.
- Lewis just banged home a trey of his own. The Crimson Tide lead 47-24 with 3:55 left in the first half.
- Samford finished the half on a 13-10 run to close the Crimson Tide lead to 20. Alabama owns a 57-37 advantage heading into the break.
- Petty is the game's leading scorer with 23 points. Reese has 14 points in 12 minutes of action.
Second Half
- Jones takes the pass from Davis and then slams it home for the Crimson Tide's first points of the second half.
- Davis just picked up his fourth foul. There is 18 minutes to go in this contest. Could be a storyline to watch if Samford can cut the lead.
- Petty comes back on the other end and picks up right where he left off in the first half, hitting a three-pointer from the top of the key.
- Samford is on a 9-0 run over the last minute due to a few Alabama turnovers. Alabama leads 66-50 with 16:05 to go.
- Shackelford stops the bleeding with a corner three. 69-50.
- Sharkey hits a layup for the Bulldogs and then steals the ball from Shackelford on the next possession. Bulldogs ball with 15:00 minutes left. Alabama up 69-52.
- Samford's full court press is creating a lot of issues for the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs have cut the lead to 69-56.
- Dupree hits a three-pointer and Samford trails 71-59. Petty is going to line after being fouled by Thomas. He will shoot two. He sinks them both.
- Sharkey hits a layup and is fouled. He will go to the line for the three point play. He makes it. 73-62 Alabama.
- After Shackelford misses a three-pointer, Sharkey comes back and hits one on the other end. Alabama leads 73-65. A 25-point lead has now dwindled to eight.
- Petty hits his eighth three-pointer and the Crimson Tide is back to 11. Alabama has some momentum back on its side.
- Petty answers the Samford basket on the other end with another three-pointer. He is up to 34 points and Alabama leads 79-67 and the under 12 minute media timeout.