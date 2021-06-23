Alabama Basketball Set to Host Baylor in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Crimson Tide will face three Final Four teams from a season ago during the 2021-2022 campaign

It's not every year that one team will play three Final Four teams from the previous season but that's exactly what Alabama basketball will do during the 2021-2022 campaign.

On Wednesday morning, the SEC announced the matchups for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the Crimson Tide is slated to host Baylor, the reigning national champions, on January 29, 2022.

Alabama's most recent game against the Bears came in the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge with Baylor winning a nail-biter, 73-68, inside the Ferrell Center. However, Crimson Tide is 6-1 all-time versus Baylor.

All games played in the event will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. TV times and networks will be determined at a later date.

In December, Alabama will reportedly travel to Seattle to face Gonzaga inside the new Climate Pledge Arena and will host Houston at Coleman Coliseum as the first game of a home-and-home series with the Cougars that was cancelled due to COVID-19 last season.

Last month, Alabama also announced its plans to participate in the Orlando Invitational during Thanksgiving week that includes the likes of Kansas, Iona, Dayton, North Texas, Miami (FL), Belmont and Drake.

Full SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups

Baylor at Alabama

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas