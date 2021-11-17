Alabama Basketball Squeaks Past South Alabama, 73-68

The Crimson Tide improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2017 despite poor shooting and costly turnovers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite 22 turnovers and poor shooting from beyond the arc, No. 14 Alabama basketball was able to hold off South Alabama on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum, picking up a 73-68 victory.

The win marks the first time since the 2017 season that the Crimson Tide has started the year off with a 3-0 record.

Alabama jumped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game, propelled forward by a four-point play by senior guard Keon Ellis. An 8-0 run by South Alabama tied the game at 10, but back-to-back layups by Ellis gave the Crimson Tide the lead once again.

The stat that defined the first half was turnovers. For the Jaguars, a total of 10 turnovers were committed, with the Crimson Tide scoring six points off of those turnovers. Alabama's stat line wasn't as forgiving, though, with the Crimson Tide turning the ball over 14 times, resulting in 13 points for South Alabama.

Alongside turnovers, poor shooting was a factor in Alabama's lackluster performance in the first half. From the floor, the Crimson Tide shot just 13-of-31 (42 percent) and 4-of-15 from beyond the arc (27 percent). While South Alabama didn't perform better statistically, it was able to maintain Alabama's fast pace of play despite being a team that usually slows the game down rather than adapting to its opponent.

A 6-0 run in the final minutes of the first half put the Jaguars on top, and both teams headed into the locker room with South Alabama holding a 34-31 lead.

After both teams returned from their respective locker rooms, a two-point basket by graduate forward Noah Gurley put the Crimson Tide back within one. On the ensuing possession, a steal by Ellis followed by a dunk by freshman center Charles Bediako brought the crowd to its feet and gave Alabama its first lead since the halfway point of the first half.

The game continued to go back and forth, neither team seeming to gain any ground. At the midway point of the second half, Alabama had built up a 55-51 lead — its largest of the game since the 11-minute mark of the first half.

That Crimson Tide lead was the start of a 14-2 run that built the home team's lead to 59-51, tied for its largest lead of the game. A huge fast-break dunk by sophomore forward Darius Miles put an exclamation point at the end of the run and brought the entirety of Coleman Coliseum to its feet.

Alabama wouldn't be able to hand onto its lead for long. Following the Crimson Tide run, South Alabama constructed one of its own. An 11-3 run by the Jaguars tied the game at 62 with just under two minutes remaining in the game. However, a layup by junior guard Jahvon Quinerly followed by two free throws by Bediako and two more by Ellis put the Crimson Tide up by six and gave the team a lead that it would not relinquish.

A monstrous one-handed slam by Davison gave the Crimson Tide a 70-64 and the Alabama fans in attendance erupted for the loudest moment of the night. South Alabama began to intentionally foul to try to remain in the game, but Alabama's lead had grown too large.

As the game clock hit zeros, the Crimson Tide defeated the Jaguars 73-68.

While it was a poor offensive performance in general for Alabama, two players did separate themselves. Junior guard Jaden Shackelford provided the most consistent performance at the offensive end of the court for the Crimson Tide, registering 18 points with four of his baskets being from three-point territory. Shackelford also led the team with 10 rebounds, making the game his first double-double performance of the season.

Ellis tied Shackelford in points with 18 and also recorded six rebounds. With his 10 points, Miles was the only other Alabama player to record double-digits.

With the win, Alabama's is 3-0 to start the season. South Alabama is now 1-2 on the season with the loss.

This story will be updated with stats, quotes and video from Monday night's game.