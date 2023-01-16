Alabama Basketball Stays at No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball remained the No. 4 team in the nation on Monday as the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls were released.

The Crimson Tide amassed convincing wins at Arkansas and against LSU over the past week, but neither were enough to move it up any higher in the rankings. Alabama also did not receive a single first-place vote in the AP, but did receive one vote in the Coaches Poll.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 25, Tennessee fell to No. 9 after losing to Kentucky at home on Saturday. Auburn is the next ranked team at No. 16, followed by Arkansas down at No. 25.

Texas A&M received five voting points, while Missouri received three.

In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee fell to No. 9 while Auburn sits at No. 17. Arkansas is once again the lowest-ranked SEC team at No. 25. Missouri received 21 voting points, Kentucky 10 and Texas A&M 8.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls for Week 11:

AP Top 25 - January 16, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Houston (17-1) 1,460 (34)

2. Kansas (16-1) 1,446 (23)

3. Purdue (16-1) 1,382 (3)

4. Alabama (15-2) 1,347

5. UCLA (16-2) 1,237

6. Gonzaga (16-3) 1,178

7. Texas (15-2) 1,122

8. Xavier (15-3) 1,047

9. Tennessee (14-3) 1,019

10. Virginia (13-3) 926

11. Arizona (15-3) 838

12. Iowa State (13-3) 795

13. Kansas State (15-2) 771

14. TCU (14-3) 753

15. UConn (15-4) 668

16. Auburn (14-3) 553

17. Miami (FL) (14-3) 487

18. Charleston (18-1) 351

19. Clemson (15-3) 339

20. Marquette (14-5) 306

21. Baylor (12-5) 267

22. Providence (14-4) 262

23. Rutgers (13-5) 131

24. Florida Atlantic (16-1) 126

25. Arkansas (12-5) 115

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1.

USA Today Sports Coaches Poll - Week 11

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Houston 17-1 777 (17)

2. Kansas 16-1 768 (9)

3. Purdue 16-1 743 (5)

4. Alabama 15-2 699 (1)

5. UCLA 16-2 645

6. Gonzaga 16-3 616

7. Texas 15-2 574

8. Xavier 15-3 555

9. Tennessee 14-3 537

10. Virginia 13-3 499

11. Arizona 15-3 410

12. Iowa State 13-3 379

13. Texas Christian 14-3 372

14. Connecticut 15-4 367

15. Kansas State 15-2 364

16. Miami-Florida 14-3 266

17. Auburn 14-3 235

18. Marquette 14-5 197

19. Clemson 15-3 177

20. Providence 14-4 172

21. Charleston 18-1 153

22. Baylor 12-5 133

23. Illinois 12-5 97

24. Saint Mary's 16-4 88

25. Arkansas 12-5 82

Others receiving votes:

Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan St. 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego St. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio St. 21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise St. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.