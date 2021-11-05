Alabama Basketball to Honor Cameron Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Before First Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuesday will be an exciting night for Alabama basketball with Coleman Coliseum full of fans for the first time since March of 2020. One special fan will be missing, but his presence and impact on Alabama basketball will not be forgotten.

Former Crimson Chaos president and Crimson Tide basketball superfan Luke "Fluffopotamus" Ratliff passed away in April at the age of 23 shortly after Alabama's historic postseason run.

Now, the Alabama basketball program plans to honor Ratliff in a special ceremony prior to the start of the team's first game against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night.

It is a doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum with the women's game against Charleston Southern scheduled for 5 p.m. and the men's game scheduled for 8 p.m., so the recognition of Ratliff is planned for approximately 7:40 p.m. in between the two games.

Assistant coaches Bryan Hodgson and Antoine Pettway gifted Ratliff with a custom plaid jacket after the one he had worn to almost every game was literally falling apart at the seams. The plaid jacket and Ratliff became synonymous and an easy way to spot Alabama's most iconic fan.

That tradition will continue on Tuesday as the basketball program presents the new president of Crimson Chaos with a plaid jacket, "a tradition that will continue to take place in Ratliff’s honor" according to Alabama.

Ratliff attended every game that allowed fans last season and went to dozens of games, home and away, throughout his college career as the leader of the Alabama student section. He shared his story with BamaCentral in Feb. 2020 about how his work with Crimson Chaos and Alabama basketball was his often his saving grace throughout difficult times in his life.

"I'm not that big of a deal," Ratliff told BamaCentral in 2020. "I am no celebrity. I am just a kid. I am just a guy who really likes Alabama basketball."

Whether he would like or not, Ratliff has become a celebrity, and his legacy of being a guy who really likes Alabama basketball will continue to live on in Coleman Coliseum through that plaid jacket.