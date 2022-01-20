Alabama Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Downs No. 13 LSU, 70-67

The Crimson Tide shot 34 percent from the floor and made 21 free throws in the victory over the Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After losing its last four games, Alabama basketball rebounded in a big way on Wednesday night by downing No. 13 LSU inside Coleman Coliseum by a score of 70-67.

Despite the Crimson Tide hitting seven three-pointers in the first half, Alabama didn't hit a single three in the final 20 minutes. However, solid free-throw shooting and a heightened level of intensity were key in the Crimson Tide's winning effort.

Alabama has now won five matchups in a row against LSU dating back to Feb. 15, 2020. The streak is tied for the second-longest win streak in series history, with the longest being eight in a row by the Crimson Tide between 1929-32.

The first 10 minutes of the game were relatively quiet until the Crimson Tide conducted a 9-0 run thanks to three-consecutive three-pointers from Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford and Darius Miles. Alabama surrendered its lead once more at the 6:26 mark, with two free throws from LSU's Brandon Murray giving the Tigers a one-point lead.

At the half, though, Alabama held a 33-32 lead.

In the first half, the Crimson Tide scored a total of 12 scoring possessions. Of those possessions, nine of them led to three points. Alabama hit seven three-pointers in the first 20 minutes, a combine that with three free throws to open the Crimson Tide's scoring and an and-one layup by Quinerly, the Crimson Tide had nine offensive possessions resulting in three points being scored.

At halftime, Shackelford led Alabama with 12 points, with Quinerly hot on his heels with 11. Keon Ellis registered seven, while Miles' lone three capped the Crimson Tide's first-half scoring.

Alabama opened the second half with a missed dunk by Charles Bediako, but an alley-oop dunk by Noah Gurley on the Crimson Tide's next possession got the crowd in Coleman Coliseum back up on its feet.

LSU was able to keep the game close over the first six minutes of the half before an 8-1 run by Alabama put the Crimson Tide up 47-6 with 12:12 remaining. While Alabama had struggled near the basket in the first half, it was no problem in the second. At the under-12 media timeout, all of the Crimson Tide's points had come as a result of layups, jumpers, dunks and free throws.

At the 8:06 mark and with Alabama up 53-44, LSU coach Will Wade quite literally stomped his way out to mid-court to argue with the official about a foul called on Murray. The outburst resulted in a technical foul being called on Wade, which gave Alabama and its home crowd all the energy it would ultimately need to finish out the contest.

Six made free throws over the span of 52 seconds by Shackelford propelled the Crimson Tide out to a 57-44 lead. However, back-to-back threes by Eric Gaines pulled LSU within seven points at the 5:56 mark, forcing Alabama coach Nate Oats to call a timeout. A third-straight three by Gaines put the Tigers down by just four. Another three, this time by Murray, put the Crimson Tide up by two.

With 4:47 remaining, a 13-point lead by Alabama had been cut to zero as Tari Eason hit two free throws to tie the game. A layup by Shackelford put the Crimson Tide back up by two at the 4:31 mark.

Gurley picked up Eason's fourth foul of the game, sending him to the charity stripe. At the line, Gurley missed his first but hit his second, putting Alabama up by three with 4:02 left to play. An offensive foul on LSU's Efton Reid on its next possession gave the Crimson Tide the basketball back and sidelined Reid with his fifth personal.

On Alabama's next possession, Shackelford hit a layup. A defensive rebound by Miles led to a dunk by Gurley, and just like that, the Crimson Tide was back up by seven points.

After a steal and a layup by LSU, Miles was fouled behind the three-point line with 1:40 left to play. He proceeded to hit two of his three shots, bringing the score to 67-60 in favor of Alabama. Gurley was then fouled after a steal by Miles on the opposite end, giving the Crimson Tide one more point from the free-throw line.

At the line, Eason missed his free throw, rebounded by Miles. On the opposite end, Gurley lost possession of the basketball after attempting a dunk, but after review the possession arrow remained in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Up 68-62 with 22.9 seconds left on the clock, Gurley fouled Murray beyond the arc to send him to the line for three shots. After missing his first, Murray hit his second and third to cut the Alabama lead to four points.

While Alabama had shot solidly from the free-throw line all night, the charity stripe suddenly gave the Crimson Tide troubles. Between Shackelford and Gurley, the duo missed four free throws in a row. A three-point basket by Murray pulled the Tigers within one with 5.8 seconds left to play.

Ellis was fouled with 5.2 seconds left, and after hitting both free throws, put the Crimson Tide up by three. The Tigers' last-ditch three-point attempt hit the rim and bounced off, and Alabama defeated LSU 70-67.

After being solid from beyond the arc in the first half, Alabama was 0-15 from three-point territory in the second half. However, the improved performance in the paint was crucial in the Crimson Tide victory.

Shackelford finished the game leading Alabama in points with 26 points. Quinerly finished second with 17 points, while Ellis was the third and final Crimson Tide player in double-digits with 12 points.

Ellis also led the team with eight rebounds. Gurley and Miles were right behind him with seven and six rebounds, respectively.

With the win, Alabama improves to 12-6 on the season and is 3-3 in SEC play. LSU drops to 15-3 on the season and is now also 3-3 in the conference.

Up next, the Crimson Tide will host the Missouri Tigers inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

This story will be updated with quotes and video.