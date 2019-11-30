Bama Central
Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Southern Miss

Alabama Athletics
Joey Blackwell

After two disappointing losses at the hands of No. 13 North Carolina and Iowa State, Alabama basketball faces off against Southern Miss in the fight for seventh place in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

The game marks the Crimson Tide's final game in the tournament, located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Michigan upset No. 8 Gonzaga earlier today in the final game of the winners' bracket, leaving the Bahamas as tournament champions.

Stay tuned for live scoring and the latest updates throughout tonight's contest.

Pregame

  • Despite some power outages and other issues located at the Atlantis resort, the lighting and other functions at Imperial Arena have not been affected, and the game is currently still scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. CT tip.
  • Alabama enters this game with an overall 2-4 record after losing to both North Carolina on Wednesday and Iowa State yesterday.
  • Southern Miss has a 2-5 record on the season, losing in the first round to Gonzaga and to No. 14 Seton Hall in the second round of the tournament.
  • Today's game is the fight for seventh and eighth place, with the loser being declared the overall last-place finisher.
