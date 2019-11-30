Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Southern Miss

After two disappointing losses at the hands of No. 13 North Carolina and Iowa State, Alabama basketball faces off against Southern Miss in the fight for seventh place in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

The game marks the Crimson Tide's final game in the tournament, located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Michigan upset No. 8 Gonzaga earlier today in the final game of the winners' bracket, leaving the Bahamas as tournament champions.

Stay tuned for live scoring and the latest updates throughout tonight's contest.

Pregame

Despite some power outages and other issues located at the Atlantis resort, the lighting and other functions at Imperial Arena have not been affected, and the game is currently still scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. CT tip.