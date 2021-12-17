Alabama Basketball Wants to "Get Back to Who We Are" after Memphis Loss

The Crimson Tide coaching staff has seen the highest effort and explosive numbers in practice this week since they first started tracking data seven years ago.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats doesn't like the effort he's seen out of his team over the last two games. He challenged his leaders after the loss to Memphis on Tuesday, and he has been pleased with the effort he's seen in practice since then leading up to the Jacksonville State game on Saturday.

"I think some of the leaders on the team realized that we gotta practice harder if we’re going to be ready to go and bring the energy we need to games," Oats said.

Alabama uses a technology system called Catapult to track and analyze players' effort and explosiveness at practice, and Oats said this week's data revealed the highest team averages they've ever seen in Tuscaloosa since they first started tracking seven years ago.

Point guard Jahvon Quinerly had the highest individual explosiveness ratio numbers that they've ever recorded. Quinerly said taking practice seriously was the first step in getting back to where the team wants to be.

"Most likely we’re going to get guys’ best games, so we gotta go into games knowing that," Quinerly said. "That’s our job as leaders to make sure everyone’s bringing it everyday, including ourselves.”

Another leader, senior guard Keon Ellis also said that on-court performance starts in practice throughout the week.

"We gotta start it earlier," Ellis said. "We can’t just try to bring it all on game day. We gotta to go it leading in by having great practices, mindsets leading in, attacking film. Just got to be locked in before it’s time to go out there and play.”

Oats said his team may have gotten a little arrogant after to back-to-back wins over top-15 teams in Gonzaga and Houston. He emphasized that they're not a good team just because they beat good teams, but because they've got skilled players that work hard and play together.

That was what helped his team win an SEC championship last season and what he wants to see more from this season.

One area that Alabama has struggled the last two games is defensive rebounding. Against Houston, Alabama gave up 21 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second chance points for the Cougars. Overall, they were outrebounded by Houston 41-34. Alabama's four bigs (Juwan Gary, Noah Gurley, Darius Miles and Charles Bediako) combined for seven rebounds in the game.

In the Memphis game, the offensive rebounds allowed were slightly better, but the Tigers still got 13 which led to 11 second chance points. Against the Tigers, the bigs only combined for four rebounds total.

Assistant coach Bryan Hodgson works with the bigs, and Oats said Hodgson is tired of seeing the low rebounding numbers from the bigs, so he's been staying with extra after practice everyday this week to work on rebounding in addition to what they already do at practice.

"I think they’re going to answer the bell in a big way," Oats said about the forwards. "But we’ve got to get better, and it can’t be a one day in practice, two days in practice kind of thing. It’s got to become who we are.”

The Crimson Tide is supposed to have two more non-conference games before SEC play starts with Tennessee on Dec. 29, but with questions now surrounding the status of the Colorado State game due to COVID, the matchup with Jacksonville State in Coleman Coliseum Saturday night at 7:30 could be the last chance for Alabama to straighten things out before the conference schedule.

Oats is hopeful that the Colorado State game will still be played, but whether it is or not doesn't change the importance of the Jacksonville State game for him.

"Regardless of what comes after this game tomorrow, this is a huge game based off our performance at Memphis," Oats said. "We need to get back to who we are.”