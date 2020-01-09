Alabama Basketball Wins SEC Home Opener Over Mississippi State, 90-69

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A dynamic second half fueled by five double-digit Alabama player performances led the Crimson Tide to a 90-69 defeat of Mississippi State in the SEC home opener in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday night.

The game was a tale of two halves, with Alabama struggling to gain any momentum on the offense in the first half, but then forcing Mississippi State to give up nine points off of 5 turnovers and shooting 63.6 percent from the foul line in the second half.

The Crimson Tide started off slow but after trailing 5-2 bounced back, going on an 11-0 run to take over the ballgame. The Bulldogs remained close behind, though, capitalizing on Alabama's abysmal field-goal shooting.

In the first half, the Crimson Tide's percentage from the floor was 38.2 percent compared to the Bulldogs' 45.5 percent. While Alabama started out with a perfect 5-for-5 in free throws, it then went one for its last four to finish with a 66.7 percentage.

Despite its shortcomings, Alabama still entered the half with a 42-34 lead.

After the break, Alabama came out with a vengeance. The Bulldogs still staved off the Crimson Tide attack, only trailing by six with 13 minute remaining.

At that point, Alabama pulled away with a 10-0 run powered by five points from sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. Mississippi State was unable to make a comeback, and Alabama finished the game out, winning 90-69.

The score marks the firth-consecutive game that Alabama has recorded a score of 90 points or higher.

With the win, the Crimson Tide moves to 8-6 overall and is 1-1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs drop to 9-5 and are 0-2 in the conference.

The next stop for Alabama is a trip to Lexington, Kentucky, where the Crimson Tide will take on the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT (ESPN).

This story will be updated.