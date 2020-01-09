Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Wins SEC Home Opener Over Mississippi State, 90-69

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A dynamic second half fueled by five double-digit Alabama player performances led the Crimson Tide to a 90-69 defeat of Mississippi State in the SEC home opener in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday night.

The game was a tale of two halves, with Alabama struggling to gain any momentum on the offense in the first half, but then forcing Mississippi State to give up nine points off of 5 turnovers and shooting 63.6 percent from the foul line in the second half.

The Crimson Tide started off slow but after trailing 5-2 bounced back, going on an 11-0 run to take over the ballgame. The Bulldogs remained close behind, though, capitalizing on Alabama's abysmal field-goal shooting.

In the first half, the Crimson Tide's percentage from the floor was 38.2 percent compared to the Bulldogs' 45.5 percent. While Alabama started out with a perfect 5-for-5 in free throws, it then went one for its last four to finish with a 66.7 percentage.

Despite its shortcomings, Alabama still entered the half with a 42-34 lead.

After the break, Alabama came out with a vengeance. The Bulldogs still staved off the Crimson Tide attack, only trailing by six with 13 minute remaining.

At that point, Alabama pulled away with a 10-0 run powered by five points from sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. Mississippi State was unable to make a comeback, and Alabama finished the game out, winning 90-69.

The score marks the firth-consecutive game that Alabama has recorded a score of 90 points or higher.

With the win, the Crimson Tide moves to 8-6 overall and is 1-1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs drop to 9-5 and are 0-2 in the conference.

The next stop for Alabama is a trip to Lexington, Kentucky, where the Crimson Tide will take on the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT (ESPN).

Screen Shot 2020-01-08 at 8.26.29 PM

This story will be updated.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bounce Back? Alabama Basketball Can't Afford not to Against Mississippi State

Christopher Walsh

Rebounding figures to be critical during Crimson Tide's home SEC opener

Live Updates: Alabama Hosts Mississippi State in SEC Home Opener

Tyler Martin

Follow along here for live updates before, during, and after the game

Tide in Transition: Linebacker Corps Should go Back to Being Heart of Defense

Christopher Walsh

Alabama poised to go from having no experienced players at interior linebacker, to to it being the most experienced group

Crimson Corner: Josh Jacobs Gives Back

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama running back gives back to his family after a successful rookie season with the Oakland Raiders

Nick Saban Issues Statement on George Perles

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Issues Statement on George Perles

Derrick Henry Is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week... Again

Tyler Martin

The Titans star running back carried his team to an upset victory over the New England Patriots

Jerome Ford Enters Transfer Portal

Joey Blackwell

According to a report, the redshirt-freshman entered the portal Wednesday afternoon

National Title Announcers Comment on the Saban Blueprint for Coaching Success

Christopher Walsh

Even though Alabama and Nick Saban aren't in the National Championship Game, they're still being talked about by its announcers

Chris Stewart Celebrates Another Homecoming Behind the Microphone

Christopher Walsh

Alabama announcer to broadcast his first home game after spending months in the hospital due to complications from bypass surgery

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 8, 2020

Tyler Martin

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings