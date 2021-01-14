Alabama, Bill O’Brien Finalizing Deal to Become Offensive Coordinator

The former Houston Texans and Penn State coach is next in line to become one of Nick Saban’s assistants

Nick Saban appears to have zeroed in on the man he wants to become his next offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

Per multiple reports, former Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien and the Crimson Tide are in the process of finalizing a deal for him to replace Steve Sarkisian.

“I’ve known Bill O’Brien for a long, long time, all the way back when he was an assistant at Georgia Tech with George O’Leary,” Saban told SportsRadio 610 in Houston on Wednesday.

“I think when he was with Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots – who I think everybody knows the relationship that we have with Bill – he was the offensive coordinator there. Went to Penn State in probably the most trying times of any great program, coming off of a lot of crazy stuff, and he did an outstanding job of sort of rebuilding that program, getting players to stay there, having a real representative positive program.

“And I think he did a really good job in Houston when he was the head coach. I think when he became the general manager maybe things didn’t go exactly like he would’ve liked, trying to have both roles. But having been a head coach in that league, I know how difficult it is to do both of those things – probably impossible. So based on the body of work up until then, I think he’s an outstanding coach and a really good person. He’s got a great family.

“And I think he’ll do a great job with our players here. I’ve always tried to have the best knowledge and experience I can for our players and their development, and I certainly think he can contribute to that in a very positive way.”

O’Brien was in Tuscaloosa this past week prior to the 2021 CFP College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

He was fired by the Texans after starting the 2020 season 0-4. During his tenure with the team, he went 54-52 and won four AFC South Division crowns.

Before that, he was the head coach at Penn State from 2012-2013 and went 15-9 while the Nittany Lions were under harsh NCAA sanctions due to the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

This story will be updated.