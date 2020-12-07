Alabama Can't Afford to Overlook Arkansas With Florida Matchup Looming

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The surprise story of the Southeastern Conference in 2020 has been the job that first-year coach Sam Pittman has done at Arkansas.

While the Razorbacks record might sit at 3-6, Pittman is more than deserving of SEC Coach of the Year honors, taking over a program that had lost 20-straight conference games.

SEC West division champions, No. 1 Alabama (9-0) concludes its regular-season schedule on Saturday against Arkansas in Fayetteville (11 a.m (CT), ESPN) and the focus at practice this week, for coach Nick Saban's program, will be to not take the three-win Hogs lightly because history is on the line for the Crimson Tide.

"It is really important," Saban to reporters via Zoom on Monday. "You know, I think the next game. This what we need to be focused on. We need to respect their team. Other teams are capable of beating anybody. They demonstrated that all year long. So, there's no question about the fact that -- it's a little bit of a historic game for us too, you know. We’ve only had one team around you that went undefeated. And that wasn't as difficult for that team to go undefeated as it is for this team playing 10 SEC games.

"So I think anytime you play on the road or in the SEC, you've got to be ready to play. And you got to respect the fact that the team that you're playing, certainly is capable of beating if you don't execute which was, you know, the point made at the beginning of this statement when we execute good things happen, when we don't allow the other team opportunities on both sides of the ball.”

With the SEC title game with No. 6 Florida still two weeks away, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris is heading the advice of his head coach.

"We don’t over look any opponent we have, we treat everybody the same," Harris said. In the SEC, being there’s so many great teams, you can lose at any moment. You can’t take one game off. If you go in and not execute, you’re giving up big plays and now you put yourself in a hole that you can’t dig yourself out of. We have a lot of respect for Arkansas, they have a really great team. I think they’ll present a pretty good challenge for us this week."

Three of Arkansas' six losses have come by a combined seven points. The Razorbacks will be looking to get right after a heartbreaking 50-48 loss at the hands of Missouri this past weekend.

Hogs senior quarterback Feleipe Franks, who played three years at Florida previously, missed Saturday's meeting with the Tigers due to a rib injury sustained in practice. On the year, he has thrown for 2,017 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, while completing 68 percent of his passes.

His status is unknown for the meeting with the Crimson Tide but having an experienced signal caller could only mean good things when going up against the nation's No. 1-ranked team.

"He’s a very talented guy," Saban said. "He’s a talented passer. He has a good understanding of what they're doing on offense. He gets the ball to the right guys. They've had some pretty good playmakers. You know 16 is really a good player for them. They've been able to have balance on the offense with, you know, and present a lot of challenges with the formations and adjustments and he does a good job of orchestrating all that.

"And he's athletic enough to beat you with his feet. If you get them covered sometimes on third down he runs for a first down. He scrambles and extends plays. He’s a very good player."

The No. 16 Saban is referring to is wideout Treylon Burks who currently sits third in the SEC with 804 receiving yards. He is also fifth in the conference with seven receiving touchdowns.

Limiting his damage along with Franks' could do a long way in the Crimson Tide accomplishing what's never been done before -- going undefeated in a 10-game all-SEC regular season.

"We kind of talked about that as a beginning of the year goal," quarterback Mac Jones said. "Playing an all-SEC schedule, to go undefeated would be something that no other team has ever done just because no other team has had to play an all-SEC schedule.

"At the end of the day, it goes back to execution. Arkansas is a really good team. They’ve lost some really close games and they could have a better record, but they have great players and a really good scheme. They’re going to give us their best shot and we have to be ready to go."