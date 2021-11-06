Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Alabama Celebrates 2021 SEC Championship Teams with Spots at Sarah Patterson Champions Plaza

The 2021 Crimson Tide men's basketball, gymnastics and softball teams all were recognized with new markings at the plaza to celebrate their SEC championships.
Author:

Even in unprecedented times, 2020-21 was a banner year for Alabama Athletics with football winning the SEC and national championships and three other teams winning SEC titles. 

Those three other teams, men's basketball, gymnastics and softball, were honored on Friday evening with a ceremony at the Sarah Patterson Champions Plaza to unveil their permanent championship etchings at the site.

After last year's SEC tournament title, men's basketball head coach Nate Oats said Alabama doesn't have to be a football or basketball school, but instead a championship school. All three of these teams embodied that principle last year. 

Named after the former Alabama gymnastics coach who won six national titles, the Sarah Patterson Champions Plaza outside of Coleman Coliseum recognizes individual and team SEC and national championships for all sports at Alabama outside of football. (The football team has its own spot to memorialize these accomplishments at the Walk of Champions in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium.) 

Read More

Basketball won both the regular season and tournament titles in 2021. It was the first regular season championship since 2002 for the Crimson Tide and 11th overall. The tournament win was the first since 1991 and seventh overall. 

With the win in Huntsville last season, it was gymnastics' 10th SEC title and first since 2015. The softball SEC tournament win was the team's 12th SEC championship and first tournament title since the last time it was held in Tuscaloosa in 2012. 

The gymnastics and softball teams have already received their championship rings at football games this season, but the basketball team will get their rings this Saturday night during the LSU game. 

All three coaches want to see their teams back at the champions plaza next season. Basketball will get things started on Tuesday night against Louisiana Tech. Gymnastics opens the season at Oklahoma on Jan. 9, and softball will kick things off at the Mike Candrea Invitational in Arizona on Feb. 11.

Alabama basketball, gymnastics and softball- Champions Plaza- Nov. 5, 2021
