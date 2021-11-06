Alabama Center Darrian Dalcourt Exits LSU Game with Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior center Darrian Dalcourt exited the Crimson Tide's game against the LSU Tigers following his team's first offensive drive of night.

Dalcourt limped off the field and was quickly hustled back to the locker room. Redshirt-senior Chris Owens replaced Dalcourt at center while sophomore Damieon George Jr. was placed a right tackle in Owens' place.

Dalcourt has started all nine games at center for Alabama so far this season. It is currently unknown as to the status of his injury. He appeared to aggravate his ankle or foot, but nothing has been confirmed.

After starting center Landon Dickerson exited the SEC title game last season in the fourth quarter, Owens took over the position for the remainder of the season. Owens led the Alabama offensive line in both of its College Football Playoff games and the team's 18th national title.

In addition to Dalcourt's injury, both Alabama redshirt-junior tight end Cameron Latu and sophomore defensive back Malachi Moore have also both taken trips to the medical tent. However, both players have since returned to the field.

While it is currently not officially known as to whether or not the situation is injury-related, Crimson Tide senior defensive back Josh Jobe did not start against LSU. Instead, true freshman Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry picked up the start. Jobe is currently dressed out on the sidelines but has not seen any action on the field as of the end of the first quarter.

This story will be updated throughout Saturday evening as more injury updates are received.