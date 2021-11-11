Alabama Center Darrian Dalcourt Remains Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury

The Crimson Tide offensive lineman went down with an ankle injury against LSU but returned to practice on Wednesday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama center Darrian Dalcourt returned to practice on Wednesday, but according to coach Nick Saban was unable to participate in any capacity due to an ankle injury that he suffered last Saturday against LSU.

Saban said that Dalcourt is still questionable for this coming weekend's game against New Mexico State.

“He's still day-to-day," Saban said. "I can’t really make a call right now, but if he’s not able to do some things in practice tomorrow — he dressed out today. He didn’t really even do a whole lot. If he can do some things tomorrow then maybe he can play in the game. But we’ll have to just wait and see.”

After Dalcourt went down in the first half with his injury, Chris Owens took over duties at center while Damieon George replaced Owens at right tackle. While the offensive line seemed to adjust well for the remainder of the first half, it was not as effective in the second half, resulting in quarterback Bryce Young being sacked a total of four times.

While it's unclear who exactly will take Dalcourt's place this weekend should he be unable to start, Saban noted that sophomore Seth McLaughlin could possibly serve as a replacement until Dalcourt is fully healthy again.

“Seth would be the next guy up,” Saban said. “He’s made a lot of improvement, plays really well. He’s really smart. He’s tough. He’s competitive. And he plays with the intangibles that we’re looking for at that position.”

