Video Recap: Alabama Players Enjoy Citrus Bowl Day for Kids

Joey Blackwell

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Alabama and Michigan football programs teamed up Monday morning at the Fun Spot America theme park for the annual Vrbo Citrus Bowl Day for Kids.

Players of both teams alongside kids from local Boys & Girls Clubs got free reign of the park for several hours.

See the videos below for Alabama and Michigan players enjoying their time at Fun Spot America, and check out the video above to see linebackerS Ale Kaho and Juarez Parks flying on a massive swing dubbed ‘The Sky Diver’ (warning: video contains some language near the end).

