Alabama Coming Through With Aggressive Offense in WCWS

For the second time in two nights, Alabama scores early to set the tone in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Alabama isn’t messing around.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide stormed out of the gate for the second straight night to take the early lead and never looked back at the Women’s College World Series.

On Friday night Alabama hitters pounced on UCLA ace Rachael Garcia in the first inning with two runs on three hits to set the aggressive tone.

It was the same the previous night against Arizona when the Crimson Tide scored once in the first and again in the third to establish dominance.

"I think we're seeing the ball very well and we are peaking at the right time," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "

Alabama hitters never let up against Garcia and made her work for every out, putting the ball in play and getting runners on base every inning except the seventh. Alabama struck out just three times in the 6-0 win.

Then Kaylee Tow came up to the plate in the fifth inning and delivered the knockout punch with a three-run home run to straightaway center field, just over 220 feet to make it 5-0.

"I was talking to my dad yesterday and he told me that (Garcia) was going to throw you one over the plate, and when she does, hit it over the centerfield wall," Tow said. "Of course, I didn't think I was going to hit it over the centerfield wall, I was just looking for a pitch to hit and hit it hard."

Tow is comfortable hitting home runs in WCWS games. In her last trip here in 2019 she belted a home run against Florida.

"It makes it a little more special for your family when you hit a home run," Tow said. "My family has followed me since I was a little girl. They have done everything to make my dreams come true. I get so excited when they get to have that moment in Oklahoma City. It kind of celebrates what they have done as well."

In two games in Oklahoma City, Alabama has 11 runs on 14 hits, including three home runs and two doubles. In its six postseason games, Alabama has scored 39 runs, and since the SEC Tournament Alabama has 11 home runs. Alabama had 28 before that.

"I think that's just a bonus. I always say you never know what's going to happen, just keep swinging hard and good things are going to happen," Murphy said.

Thanks to that offensive production, Alabama is in the WCWS semifinals. The Crimson Tide had to fight its way into the semifinals in 2019."

"This time we are coming through the winner's bracket, so it's a really good feeling and a good position to be in," Tow said.