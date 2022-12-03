UCLA Did Something No Other Team Could, Solve Alabama's Press

CARY, N.C. — The way the Alabama Crimson Tide was playing, the the momentum it carried into the College Cup semifinals on Friday, it would take something special for UCLA to pull off a shutout.

But that's what the Bruins did.

UCLA scored three goals, the most Alabama gave up all season, but perhaps more importantly it found a way to beat the Crimson Tide's press that had been solid all season.

It was finally broken, which was why UCLA will play North Carolina for the national championship on Monday, and Alabama's season is over.

"[UCLA was] so good at breaking our pressure, which no other team has been able to do this year," head coach Wes Hart said. "They were able to break our pressure and connect some passes."

The Bruins' ability to break the press resulted in copious scoring opportunities, which was evident by the 20 shots, including 11 on target. It's the most the Alabama defense allowed in any game during the NCAA Tournament.

Beyond that, two of the three goals were the kind that players dream of scoring: upper corner, where the goalkeeper can't reach it.

"They were bangers," Riley Mattingly Parker called them. "If the camera was on me you would've saw me with my mouth wide open."

Offensively, Alabama thought it had an early lead after Parker scored a goal from a Felicia Knox cross. However, Parker was ruled offside and the goal was waived off.

"It sucked," Parker said when asked about how it felt. "Getting a goal called back is no fun obviously. I was getting ready to celebrate and I saw the linesman raise his flag. It's a part of the game."

Parker said that the goal UCLA scored soon after didn't really affect the morale, but the second and third goal "kinda hurt."

Moreover, it wasn't as if the Crimson Tide didn't have chances. There were about three shots that went just wide of the post.

Still, every opportunity that wasn't converted made it feel like hole to come back was a little deeper.

Alabama finished the night with 11 total shots, the lowest of any game this season, and even with Gianna Paul, who has created so many opportunities off the bench, the offense couldn't round into the form fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

"Credit to UCLA for a great game," Hart said. "They were able to break our press a few times early, which gave them some confidence and took the wind out of our sails. We are a team that thrives on frustrating our opponents and we weren't able to do that tonight.

"This one stings a lot."

