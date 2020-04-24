Another First Round in the Books, More History for Nick Saban and Alabama

In the end, it was all smoke.

The Justin Herbert chatter and injuries concerns were not going to stop the Miami Dolphins from selecting former University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa became the Crimson Tide's first, first-round signal caller since Richard Todd in 1976 and highest drafted quarterback since Joe Namath went No. 1 overall in 1965.

"We are certainly very excited for Tua and his family," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "This means as much to me as any player ever for what he was able to accomplish here, not only as a player, but as a person. He was one of the most popular players we ever had with our fanbase. He could not have done more as a player.

"I think the Dolphins are going to get a great leader and someone who is going to be the face of their franchise, that their fans are going to love in the future. I know he is going to have a great career."

The left-hander from Hawaii was the first of four former Crimson Tide first-round selections on the evening, tying a school record. It was the fourth time since Saban In fact, Alabama re-write some draft history by having all four players come from the offensive side of the ball, becoming the first school in over 50 years to do so.

With Tagovailoa landing in the first round, it made Saban the first coach in common NFL draft history to have all 11 positions on offense and defense selected in the first 32 picks for his career.

"It was a dream come true," Tagovailoa said in a press conference with local reporters after the first round. "The biggest thing is whoever decided to take a chance on us, whoever decided to pick us, that's where we belong. I am just trying to prove that this was the right decision for the organization. I am ready to get to work."

He had to wait maybe a little long than expected, but the second Alabama standout off the board was offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who was chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the tenth pick.

This year's draft class for tackles was deep and loaded with Georgia's Andrew Thomas, who went at No. 4 to the New York Giants, where Wills had been rumored to land for quite some time, Louisville's Mekhi Becton, who went to the New York Jets at eleventh, and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 13.

The 6-foot-4, 312 pound Wills lands with a franchise that has a troubled past in Cleveland, but it is a place where he can provide an immediate impact protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Last year, the Browns gave up almost three sacks per game.

Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was the first player drafted at his position on Thursday night, going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 12 overall selection. The Montgomery, Ala. native becomes the first draft pick in the franchise's new home of Sin City.

Once Ruggs left the board, the pass catchers soon went flying off. Next up, at No. 15, the Denver Broncos selected his teammate, Jerry Jeudy. It was the first time that the Broncos have chosen a player in the Saban-era at Alabama.

Overall, six wideouts went in the first round with the aforementioned Ruggs and Jeudy, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb fell to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17, TCU's Jalen Raegor was a surprise pick at No. 21 to the Philadelphia Eagles, ahead of LSU's Justin Jefferson, who was the very next selection to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 22.

Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk was the final wide receiver taken at No. 25 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeudy, the 2018 Fred Bilnetnikoff Award winner and, quite possibly, this draft class' sharpest route runner, will now be paired alongside rising star Courtland Sutton and look to be quarterback Drew Lock's go to guy for seasons to come.

The Crimson Tide became the second program ever to have a quarterback and wide receiver duo taken in the first round, joining LSU in 2007, when Jamarcus Russell, Dwayne Bowe, and Craig Davis were drafted.

It was not only Alabama making history on draft night, but the entire Southeastern Conference. The league finished with 15 selections breaking the previous mark of 12 set in the 2013 draft and even claimed six of the first 10 picks.

LSU led the way with five first-round picks (Joe Burrow, Jefferson, Patrick Queen, K'Lavon Chassion, and Clyde Edwards-Helarie).

Alabama's success will look to continue on Friday with rounds two and three, where the program could have at least four more players achieving their professional dreams.