Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and the weekly winner of our pro athlete award are becoming synonymous. 

It is the third week in a row that the Mableton, Ga. native has took home the honor. 

In the team's final game before the NBA suspended its season, the former University of Alabama standout dropped 25 points, five assists, and three rebounds against the Chicago Bulls last Tuesday night. He made 12 of his 16 shot attempts for a highly efficient 75 field goal percentage.

Sexton goes into the break having scored 25 points or more in five straight games. Through 65 games played, he is averaging 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and three assists a contest. 

With the suspension of major professional leagues worldwide, it remains to be seen when the next honor will be handed out. 

Others for consideration ...

  • Canton Charge guard Levi Randolph scored 18 points, a career-high nine assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in the team's 105-102 win over the Windy City Bulls. 
  • Former Alabama big man Richard Hendrick notched a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) this past week in one game in the Japanese B.League. 

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4 - Feb. 10 Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11 - Feb. 17 Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18 - Feb. 24 Donta Hall

Feb. 25 - Mar. 3 Collin Sexton

Mar. 4 - Mar. 10 Collin Sexton

Mar. 11 - Mar. 17 Collin Sexton  

