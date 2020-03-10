Alabama Basketball Has Four Players Earn SEC Postseason Honors
Tyler Martin
The Southeastern Conference office announced its men's basketball postseason awards on Tuesday morning and the University of Alabama had four players earn league honors.
- Kira Lewis Jr. - All-SEC First Team
- John Petty Jr. - All-SEC Second Team
- Jaden Shackelford - All-Freshman Team
- Herbert Jones - All-Defensive Team
Having four players in the same season, earn SEC honors at the end of the year ties a program-best. It is the first time since 2006 the Crimson Tide has had this happen.
Here is a look at the full list:
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. , Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee
This story will be updated.