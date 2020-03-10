Bama Central
Alabama Basketball Has Four Players Earn SEC Postseason Honors

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

The Southeastern Conference office announced its men's basketball postseason awards on Tuesday morning and the University of Alabama had four players earn league honors.

  • Kira Lewis Jr. - All-SEC First Team 
  • John Petty Jr. - All-SEC Second Team 
  • Jaden Shackelford - All-Freshman Team 
  • Herbert Jones - All-Defensive Team

Having four players in the same season, earn SEC honors at the end of the year ties a program-best. It is the first time since 2006 the Crimson Tide has had this happen. 

Here is a look at the full list: 

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. , Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

This story will be updated. 

