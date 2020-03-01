Live with the Tide: Defensive Backs Take Center Stage on Final Day of NFL Combine

The final day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the defensive backs taking the field to showcase their abilities in front of coaches and scouts.

Three former University of Alabama players will participate including Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, and Shyheim Carter.

Diggs and Carter are apart of the same group and will begin with the 40-yard dash. McKinney is with the second group, which will also start with the 40 at 2:30 p.m, CT.

The event will be broadcasted entirely on the NFL Network.