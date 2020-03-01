Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Live with the Tide: Defensive Backs Take Center Stage on Final Day of NFL Combine

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

The final day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the defensive backs taking the field to showcase their abilities in front of coaches and scouts. 

Three former University of Alabama players will participate including Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, and Shyheim Carter. 

Diggs and Carter are apart of the same group and will begin with the 40-yard dash. McKinney is with the second group, which will also start with the 40 at 2:30 p.m, CT. 

The event will be broadcasted entirely on the NFL Network. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Baseball Passes Test Against Harvard

The Crimson Tide completed the three-game sweep over the Crimson on Sunday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball Bounces Back, Holds Off South Carolina

A huge game by Javian Davis and business as usual from Kira Lewis, Jr. pushed the Crimson Tide to the finish line

Joey Blackwell

by

Ryguy3

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 90, South Carolina 86

Host Cary L. Clark and BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell analyze the Crimson Tide's 90-86 victory over the Gamecocks

Cary L. Clark

Everything South Carolina Basketball Coach Frank Martin Said About Alabama

The Gamecock coach was frustrated after 90-86 loss to the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

Career Night By Javian Davis Helps Tide Beat Gamecocks

Davis Had A Double-Double In Home Win

Cary L. Clark

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

Alabama (15-13, 7-8 SEC) looks to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive when it plays host to the South Carolina Gamecocks (17-11, 9-6 SEC) on Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Baseball has Harvard Seeing Red

Eight runs in the eighth inning fueled the comeback for Alabama over Harvard

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Closing in on New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Nick Saban didn't even need a week to find Scott Cochran's replacement

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Gets Clutch Hits, But Can't Complete Comeback against Arizona

Crimson Tide holds off UT Arlington, but three-run home run gives Arizona another win at Rhoads Stadium

Christopher Walsh