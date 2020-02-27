Bama Central
Alabama Defensive Backs Get Measurements While DE/LBs Speak to the Media on Day Four of NFL Combine

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

The final day for measurements at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine concluded with the defensive backs, including former Crimson Tide players, Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, and Shyheim Carter. 

Here is each player's measurement: 

S Xavier McKinney 

Height: 6-0

Weight: 201

Hand: 8 5/8

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 75 4/8

CB Trevon Diggs

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 32 6/8

Wingspan: 78 3/8

CB Shyheim Carter

Height: 5-10

Weight: 194

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 29 5/8

Wingspan: 71 6/8

Meanwhile, a trio of former Alabama players spoke to reporters. Linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings and defensive end Raekwon Davis got behind the microphone on Thursday. 

Lewis, who missed 25 career games due to injury, including the entirety of the 2018 campaign, shared about how Alabama has prepared him for this stage and how he has not  unlocked his full potential yet. 

"I feel like my ceiling is way higher," Lewis said. "You want to get back comfortable to playing that much football again because at Alabama the workload is so high. Playing this season, I definitely felt, as it progressed, like I was getting more comfortable." 

In 2019, Lewis recorded six sacks and 21 solo tackles. 

Lewis added that he has met with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons multiple times. He said he could also see himself fitting in with the Baltimore Ravens because he grew up looking up to linebackers Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs. 

His teammate, Jennings is hoping that playing at the Capstone will make the transition to the professional level smoother. 

"I hope [playing at Alabama] prepares me well," Jennings said. "I have not done an NFL practice yet, but every day I had to show up being the best because of the competition level being so high. You had to go to work each and every day. I tried to be the best version of myself I could be." 

Jennings and Lewis will not participate in the on-field combine drills on Saturday, but do their testing at Alabama's Pro Day on Mar. 24. 

At Davis' media session, he mentioned that he "was not focused at times" throughout the 2019 season for the Crimson Tide. 

“I honestly couldn’t answer that,” Davis said when asked to compare his junior and senior campaigns. “But I could say there was just a lot of things I weren’t doing just to improve my game. I would say I wasn’t really focused enough, sometimes.”

The Meridian, Miss. native is ready to prove to NFL teams that he is worth a high selection come April's draft. 

"I’m a big guy. I do a lot of things," Davis said. "My favorite is stopping the run. I can pass rush. Just some things I need to work on. Just as a player, I’m a great player.”

Davis also added that defensive tackle Christian Barmore is the most under-the-radar Crimson Tide player coming into the 2020 season. 

"The guy just goes," Davis said. "He has a huge motor. He is just tough, never gives up. He works nonstop."

Teams that Davis has formally met with include the Packers, New England Patriots, and the Detroit Lions. 

