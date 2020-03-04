Bama Central
James 'Beetle' Bolden Shines on Senior Night in Loss to Vanderbilt

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama graduate senior guard James 'Beetle' Bolden  had a strong performance in his final outing in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night, but Vanderbilt put a major damper on the festivities. 

The evening started with a pregame ceremony honoring Bolden's only year in a crimson and white jersey, standing at mid-court with Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, assistant Bryan Hodgson, and Bolden's girlfriend. 

The lone senior was gifted a framed photo of himself in action and received a nice standing ovation from the crowd before tip.

Without junior wing John Petty Jr. available, as he's still dealing with a slight ligament strain in his right elbow, Oats inserted Bolden into the starting lineup for his special night. It was only his second start of the season. 

Bolden's game began with a bang, making five of his first seven shot attempts from three-point range in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 87-79 loss to Vanderbilt.

"I thought Beetle [Bolden] gave really good effort tonight," Oats said. 

"The Covington, Ky. native finished with a season-high of 24 points and seven makes from beyond the arc, which is a career-high. He also added three rebounds to go along with one steal and one assist in 39 minutes of action."

The loss overshadowed it, though. 

"For these games you have to bring max effort," Bolden said. "That is all I was thinking about honestly, just going out there and giving it my all and leaving it out there on the floor."

It was certainly Bolden's best offensive showing of the season and after only one year, he will be remembered as the one of the first players to instill that blue-collar mentality being preached in Tuscaloosa by Oats and his staff. 

