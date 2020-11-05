It's the midway point of the season for Alabama.

Technically, in terms of the regular-season schedule, it's not. During this crazy 2020 fall the Southeastern Conference is going with a 10-game format, and Alabama has played six games.

But in the broader sense it's not.

At 6-0, and only Texas A & M within a game in the loss column, it would be a total surprise for the Crimson Tide not to be back in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Plus Alabama is one of a handful of teams with the traditional six wins already to play in a bowl game (the minimum has been waived this year) along with Clemson, Notre Dame, BYU, Coastal Carolina and Liberty, so another game seems all but guaranteed barring more coronavirus issues. That's at minimum. Alabama clearly has the inside track on a College Football Playoff spot as well.

Regardless, here's a look at some midseason awards for Alabama, including a few we completely made up.

MVP: Mac Jones. Among quarterbacks who have played more than two games, he has the passer rating in the nation at 210.30. With Ohio State's Justin Fields just getting going and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Heisman spotlight is on Jones.

Has Silenced Most Critics: DeVonta Smith. He's third in the nation in receiving, tied for third in touchdown catches, and fifth in receptions per game.

Toughest to Stop: Najee Harris. He leads the SEC and sixth nationally in rushing yards, and is first in total touchdowns. For his career he has 3,091 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He now ranks eighth at Alabama in career rushing yards and is tied with Johnny Musso (1969-71) for the sixth most career rushing touchdowns.

Most Underrated: Landon Dickerson. He's having a terrific season in the middle of the offensive line and had definitely helped his eventual draft stock.

Most Improving: Malachi Moore. The defensive back is looking less and less like a freshman with each game, and opponents aren't challenging him as much. He leads the team with six passes broken up, but the opportunities are on the decline.

Player No One Is Noticing (and it's a good thing): Will Reichard. The kicker hasn't missed.

Defensive MVP: No one has earned it yet, but they're getting there as a unit.

Statistic to Watch

Alabama closed out October with a dominating win over Tennessee and a shut out of Mississippi State, but is still ranked seventh in the SEC and 61st in the nation in third-down defense.

For the season, Crimson Tide opponents have converted 40 of 97 opportunities, or 41.2 percent. But the improvement is obvious.

Missouri: 8-16, 50 percent

Texas A & M: 10-17, 59 percent

Ole Miss: 9-17, 53 percent

Georgia: 7-16, 44 percent

Tennessee: 4-16, 25 percent

Mississippi State: 2-15, 13 percent

This, and turnovers, will be the two defensive statistics to watch the most the rest of the season.

The more Alabama moves up in the statistical category, the better the Crimson Tide's chances of making the College Football Playoff. Mississippi State leads the conference at 34.8 percent.

That's right around what Alabama has posted during its national championship seasons under Nick Saban.

2009: 58-194, 30 percent

2011: 45-184, 24 percent

2012: 61-190, 32 percent

2015: 65-227, 29 percent

2017: 74-214, 35 percent

Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW regularly appears on BamaCentral