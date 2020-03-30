Bama Central
NCAA Grants Extra Year of Eligibility for Spring Student-Athletes

Tyler Martin

The NCAA Division 1 Council voted on Monday to grant student-athletes who have been affected by COVID-19, another year of eligibility. 

Teams will be able to carry more scholarship players on their rosters in addition to the recruits that were already coming in. 

Scholarship athletes would have exhausted their eligibility in the 2019-2020 year will now be awarded financial aid in 2020-2021 through the NCAA's Student Assistance Fund. 

This story will be updated. 

